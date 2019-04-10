Third in a series of stories from the Spring 2019 Inclusion Magazine.
WATERLOO — The roots of Melanie Knipp’s passion for volunteering can be traced back to her adoption by an Iowa family after being born in El Salvador.
She is grateful for what she sees as her good fortune.
Melanie grew up going to Catholic schools and had a penchant for styling hair.
After graduating, she studied at LaJames College Beauty School. She worked in a salon and then decided to go to the University of Northern Iowa to get a business degree.
“I was still interested in doing hair, so I merged the two and opened my own salon,” Knipp said.
She opened Trends by Friends in Waterloo about 17 years ago and currently co-owns the business with a partner.
Knipp first became involved in volunteer work about seven years ago with the House of Hope, a transitional home that offers women in need a place to live for up to two years while they try to find a job or pursue an education. The facility offers help with child care, transportation, life skills education and more.
“I really like their mission,” she said.
Initially, she did mostly clerical work for the facility. She is now on the House of Hope board and serves as board chairwoman.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “House of Hope is my all-time favorite nonprofit. Women come to them to get the support they need to break the cycle of homelessness. They do the hard work to get back to that life of nonpoverty. And I think it is important for their children to see their moms get back on track. To see them get off of any public assistance, make a livable wage and provide a safe environment for their kids.
“It’s going on three years now,” Knipp said of her tenure on the board. “I lead discussions, do strategic planning and oversee the executive director.”
Knipp also helps with fundraising and has been very successful in that capacity, helping to raise $2.1 million.
Another Cedar Valley organization that has been benefiting from Knipp’s volunteer efforts is the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls. The League’s mission statement states it is “an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.”
Knipp currently serves as governance board secretary for the Junior League.
Through her work with Junior League, Knipp helped start You Only Live Once, Youth Empowerment Series, or Y.O.L.O Yes.
“We asked other nonprofits where the need is, what is an underserved population in the Cedar Valley. And they said teenagers are kind of a forgotten group,” she said. “You know, that seventh- or eighth-grade age can be kind of a danger zone.”
Y.O.L.O Yes was implemented in 2014 and reached out to middle school students.
“We started at Bunger Middle School,” Knipp said. “We met after school. All students were invited, but it was mostly girls who would attend. We covered a lot of different topics, including lifestyle choices, healthy eating, careers, budgeting and bullying.
“It was an awesome program. I think it impacted the volunteers as much as the girls.”
Though the program is no longer active, a partnership with the YWCA of Black Hawk County is in the works to meld Y.O.L.O. Yes and Wize Girlz, a program currently offered to middle school girls by the YWCA.
And Knipp is particularly proud to be involved in the group’s League Lockers program, which provides students at both East and West high schools with uniforms, school supplies and personal hygiene items.
“We also absorb the cost of snacks for guidance counselors,” Knipp explained. “They let us know what they need and we deliver it to them.
“It’s very cool. You never know what a little effort can do.”
Knipp said she is happy both organizations — House of Hope and Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls — have embraced inclusion and diversity initiatives and has received training for both.
While Knipp has seen growth in a lot of areas in the Cedar Valley relating to reaching out to diverse groups of people, she sees room for improvement.
“The Cedar Valley is still a bit segregated about exposing itself to other cultures and appreciating the diversity,” she said. “I would like to see more appreciation for what other people go through.”
Knipp said she also would like to see to see local nonprofits work together and collaborate on issues that affect the community.
“I would like to see them pool resources and cover more ground.”
Knipp said she gets so involved with the community because she often thinks about being adopted and what her life could have been like if that hadn’t been the case.
“I want to pay it forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.