First in a series of stories included in the Fall 2018 Inclusion magazine.
CEDAR FALLS — As a school counselor, Susan Langan is an advocate for students.
She has helped students navigate everything from the academic to the social aspects of Cedar Falls High School during more than two decades in the position. But she has also encouraged students to advocate for themselves and their peers.
“I have a very big interest in making sure all students feel safe and all students can learn,” said Langan.
She started her career as a special needs teacher working with students facing behavioral issues, spending three years in the Shelby-Tennant School District and four years in the Mason City School District. Langan then shifted to counseling, working in the Marshalltown School District for two years before coming to Cedar Falls Community Schools.
After two years at Hansen Elementary, she moved into the high school position. In the 24 years since, Langan has found ways to connect with and empower students who are marginalized.
“Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve always done some kind of group that deals with diversity,” she said. Currently, she is an adviser to the groups Sexuality and Gender Acceptance, Mentors in Violence Prevention and Women’s Leadership. Other school staff help with the programs, as well.
SAGA is organized around the concerns of gay, lesbian, bi-sexual, transgender and queer students. The group has been at the high school for two years and was preceded by a different organization that was also geared towards LGBTQ students.
Weekly meetings focus on education about various political or gender issues. It is also designed to provide support to students across the “gender spectrum,” said Langan.
Mentors in Violence Prevention, or MVP, started at the high school five years ago. Juniors and seniors are trained to go into sophomore health classes to discuss ways students can recognize and confront bullying, harassment, and abuse.
“That’s been huge,” said Langan. “It’s a huge risk-taking thing for kids to facilitate those discussions.”
More than 100 students got involved with the training last year and also took on other leadership roles, such as working with incoming sophomores during orientation sessions. “It’s a little bit of a peer helper program,” she noted.
“I told them they’re going to step outside of their box,” said Langan. “For most of the kids, it’s a very big learning experience.”
Women’s Leadership sessions provide speakers and education on topics of interest to teenage girls. In addition, participants get opportunities to lead discussions with junior high school girls.
“That was really strong for a couple years,” said Langan. Participation has dropped off more recently. Other groups have come and gone.
During her first year at the high school, she was the district’s equity adviser. She took a small group of students and teachers to a conference on diversity St. Louis. Afterward, the students came up with the idea for the long-running group Harmony, which provided education and promoted discussion on topics like racial and religious diversity.
Langan also served as an adviser for that group, which lasted 20 years. Educating students about those who may be different from them has “always been a passion of mine,” she said.
After Harmony disbanded, she did continue meeting with a smaller group that only included black students, providing needed support for them. In some cases, she brought in speakers from the University of Northern Iowa to talk to them about college, preparing for the ACT entrance exam and taking more difficult classes in high school. That group became inactive three years ago.
Langan said she enjoys working with the various groups and will continue serving in advising roles.
“It’s very rewarding,” she said. “More than rewarding, it’s hopefully making a difference to the kids.”
