Make your mark: International Dot Day Sept 15 founded by Traer teacher celebrates creativity

TRAER — Terry Shay has made his mark on the world, and it’s a dot.

He is founder of International Dot Day, which takes place Thursday.

“It’s pretty surreal,” said Shay, a K-12 vocal music teacher at North Tama School in Traer. “I had the initial idea and educators ran with it and made it what it is today. It was a groundswell of people hopping on and believing in kids being creative.”

The worldwide phenomenon began Sept. 15, 2009, when Shay introduced his students to “The Dot,” a children’s picture book by Peter H. Reynolds, author of “Sky Color.”

The story inspired Shay to establish a Dot Day.

On Saturday, Dot Day will be highlighted at the Waterloo Urban Farmers’ Market from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be sidewalk chalk and sticker-making materials for creating dots. Several vendors will have “red dot” specials throughout the market, said board president Jessica Young.

“I don’t want adults to think these activities are just for kids, but obviously I think kids will love all of these activities. I believe one of the ideas behind Dot Day is to spark creativity in all,” Young explained.

Games and crafts will take place throughout the morning at the market, presented by the Waterloo Center for the Arts and Phelps Youth Pavilion, as well as a story walk with “The Dot.” At 9:30 a.m., storytime with “The Dot” will be hosted by the Waterloo Public Library and at 11 a.m. Waterloo City Council member Nia Wilder will read the book.

International Dot Day is celebrated in 197 countries and territories around the world. Reynolds will participate in a livestream event with Flip on Thursday from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Participating classrooms will see a live performance of songs from the upcoming “TheatreWorks USA Dot, Dot, Dot: A New Musical.” A short video featuring North Tama students is part of the celebration, Shay said.

In “The Dot,” an art teacher encourages a student who doubts her abilities to “make a mark and see where it takes you.” Her small, angry dot on a piece of paper begins a journey of self-discovery into creativity, confidence, self-esteem and courage.

“It’s an extremely influential book that should be in every teacher education program,” said Shay, an Oelwein native. He met Reynolds at a conference and they became friends.

One day he messaged Reynolds, suggesting “let’s have a day where kids make dots. Everyone can make a dot, even the most reluctant adult can make a dot.”

Reynolds embraced the idea and helped give Dot Day a global platform.

“My kids feel like they have a relationship with Peter because he was here in 2016. They interact with him throughout the year, sending him pictures of what we’re doing,” Shay said.

His school is supportive of Shay’s efforts. In previous years, classrooms have made human dots on the football field, crafted art projects with stained glass and high school students used their tablets to draw dots, then formed a human dot with their tablets for a photo.

Shay believes in championing creativity. “I find ways to do that in music classes, to show kids how smart they are in different ways. Not everyone is good at the same things, but everyone can be creative.”