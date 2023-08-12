WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Foundation is providing an opportunity to educate the community about the importance of creating a will and demystify the process of establishing one.

They are hosting a free webinar from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 on Zoom.

The Make-a-Will webinar will feature legal experts who are well-versed in estate planning and will creation. They are Mary Rose Shelley, an attorney at Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, and John Richter, an attorney at Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson, P.C.

They will inform attendees about legal intricacies and address common concerns.

The free webinar is open to all members of the community. Those interested can register online at wloocommunityfoundation.org/learning-opportunities or by emailing Paige Price at paige.price@wloocommunityfoundation.org.