Rising opera star and Waterloo native MaKayla McDonald will be the keynote speaker at the Cedar Valley Arts Summit in April.

Registration is now open for the day-long event, hosted by the arts advocacy organization Limelight, which takes place April 28 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

The conference will bring together local artists and creators, arts administrators, educators and advocates, community leaders and the public. “It’s a meeting ground, a space for creative ideas to flow, for folks to meet with each other and learn from each other and share resources and learn what each other is doing,” said Chris Hale, a Limelight member and managing director at Cedar Falls Community Theatre.

“Emerging” is the title for the event chosen to reflect “that we are emerging from the last three years, from COVID and the long-lasting effects on us and our work. We’re learning what the ‘new normal’ looks like and crafting that as we go along,” Hale explained.

The conference begins at 8:30 a.m. with networking and welcome, followed by McDonald’s keynote presentation at 10:45 a.m.

McDonald is a West High School graduate who earned both her bachelor and master’s degrees in voice performances from the University of Northern Iowa School of Music in Cedar Falls. The New York-based soprano sang the lead role of Harriet Tubman in the New York premiere of Thea Musgrave’s “The Story of Harriet Tubman” with Utopia Opera and has performed with Dell-Arte Opera Ensemble, Light Opera of New York, Beth Morrison Projects at Harlem Stage, New Muses Project at the Kaufman Music Center, American Opera Project + New York University/Tish and Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre, among others.

Sessions are planned featuring industry experts on such topics as “Teaching Artistry: Partners in Creative Learning,” “Strategic Synthesis: Arts Rooted in Collaborative Work” and “Designing an Arts Ecosystem with Radical Accessibility.” A panel discussion on trends impacting the arts after COVID-19 is also planned.

Featured speakers and panelists include David Schmitz from the Iowa Arts Council; Steve Carignan, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center executive director; and Kent Shankle, Waterloo Center for the Arts executive director.

Also featured are Greg Holt, Cedar Falls Community Theatre executive director; Jason Weinberger, conductor and artistic director of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra; Christina Farrell, master teaching artist and director of Throughline Arts; Akwi Jji, an artist and director of school and community relations at Waterloo Community Schools, as well as Dave Deibler, Christine Dornbusch and Ryan Occeña.

A youth arts project, led by Farrell, will run concurrently with morning sessions. Ten to 15 Waterloo middle school students will create an exhibition of self portraits, “Emerging: Origins and Aspirations.” It will be unveiled to summit participants at the Waterloo Community Playhouse’s Walker Building black box theater at 224 Commercial St.

There will be a catered lunch, followed by afternoon sessions. A closing reception is planned at 5 p.m. in Hawkeye Community College’s Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St., in downtown Waterloo. McDonald will present a brief performance.

The opening of a new HCC exhibit, “From Above,” will take place in conjunction with the reception. A kombucha tasting is planned and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Launched in 2021, Limelight’s aim is to nurture artists and arts organizations in their work through marketing, advocacy, relationship-building, and select community programming, such as the Cedar Valley Arts Summit, and strengthening and elevating the arts in the community.

“As artists, it’s easy to think we’re alone in whatever we’re doing or creating, easy to feel isolated because art is a very personal thing. So, it’s helpful that we belong to such an arts-rich community. To see artists and educators and others working toward bettering our community through the arts is pretty incredible,” Hale added.

Presenting sponsor is the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. Keynote sponsor is the College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences at the University of Northern Iowa. Additional sponsors include Hawkeye Community College, Hearst Center for the Arts, Cedar Falls Tourism Bureau, Experience Waterloo and Grow Cedar Valley.

Registration is $60 for adults; $20 for college students, and $5 for youth under 18, available online at www.eventbrite.com.

Photos: Maple Syrup Festival at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, Mar. 11 A SWEET DAY AT HARTMAN RESERVE Maple Syrup 2 Maple Syrup 3 Maple Syrup 4 Maple Syrup 5 Maple Syrup 6 Maple Syrup 7 VIDEO: Hartman Reserve Maple Syrup Demonstration