Majority of city council in favor of Waterloo mask mandate

Grieder said he had contacted officials there, as well as in Muscatine and Johnson County where mask mandates are also in effect, and said none had been threatened with any legal action.

"In a normal time, I'm a pretty live-and-let-live type of guy," Grieder said. "The issue is here, what we know from COVID is it's spread by asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people. It's spread by people who don't really know that they're sick."

Morrissey asked if Grieder had planned on adding a six-week sunset clause. Grieder said he was in favor of doing that, similar to what Iowa City has done.

"I am in no way suggesting that I want us to wear masks forever; I want us to wear masks when there's a pandemic going on," Grieder said. "Hopefully, this will not last forever."

Morrissey then asked several questions about Mayor Quentin Hart's existing mask mandate at Waterloo City Hall, including whether City Council members sitting in council chambers are expected to wear masks while in meetings.

That irked Ward 1 council member Margaret Klein, who accused Morrissey of targeting her. Klein was the only council member seated in the chambers, while the rest attended on Zoom.