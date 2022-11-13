Main Street Waterloo to relocate downtown

WATERLOO — Main Street Waterloo will relocate its office in January to 512 Mulberry St., across from Lincoln Park.

“We are thrilled about the move, not only for what it means for Main Street Waterloo, but the move will also facilitate the expansion of a downtown business,” said Executive Director Jessica Rucker.

Rejuvenate Med Spa will be moving into the organization's current location at 212 E. Fourth St. in order to expand its business.

Due to the transition, Main Street Waterloo will be available by appointment only Nov. 15 through Jan. 5. Contact information for staff remains unchanged.

The organization will be fully in the new location by Jan. 5. It will host an open house and ribbon cutting on Feb. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. The community is invited to see the new space and learn more about Main Street

Those interested in helping with the move can contact the office at (319) 291-2038.