Main Street Waterloo sets small business workshop
Main Street Waterloo sets small business workshop

WATERLOO -- Main Street Waterloo is hosting an educational workshop Feb. 11 at the Screaming Eagle. Check in and networking will begin at 5 p.m., with the panel discussion beginning at 5:30 p.m.

"Cheers to Small Business: Nervous About Numbers? Take Control of Your Business Finances," presented by U.S. Bank, will offer a panel of hosts discussing topics such as managing your cash flow, small business collections, accounting for small businesses and more. The panel of includes speakers from U.S. Bank, Sawyer Law Firm and Bergan KDV. Each will provide attendees the tools to understand the importance of numbers while running their small businesses.

Admission to the event is free, and space is limited. Register by calling the Main Street Waterloo office at 291-2038 or email assistant@mainstreetwaterloo.org

