Main Street Waterloo helping revitalize the city

WATERLOO — Jessica Rucker grew up in the Cedar Valley, but it wasn’t until she returned to the state after a stint in Kansas City that she felt the pull of downtown Waterloo.
“I always knew I would come back,” she said. “I just didn’t know what the scenario would be.”
On her return, Rucker worked at Jameson’s Public House on Fourth Street, where she got an up-close look at the downtown district.
“I got to see how things had changed while I was gone and all the things that were happening,” she said.
When the position came open, Rucker applied to be director of Main Street Waterloo, a nonprofit organization focused on historic preservation, economic development and community engagement in the district.
“I thought it would be a great way to get involved and a way I could be beneficial to the district,” she said. “I could see how much potential there was in downtown Waterloo.”
She has been in the position since April 2018.
“There was a lot of momentum built up in the district when I started,” Rucker said. “Momentum through the city and previous (Main Street Waterloo) directors.”
And that momentum continues today, Rucker said.
“The amount of interest from developers … and businesses is phenomenal,” she said. “The interest in the rejuvenation of the downtown district continues to be strong. I’ve had several businesses tell me Waterloo is the only place they would consider locating their businesses.
“People are coming back to the city center and bringing life back to the area.”
Main Street Waterloo’s engagement campaign has been key to that revitalization. From Friday Loo to My Waterloo Days to Funky Junk-a-Loo, Main Street Waterloo oversees and facilitates more than a dozen events each year.
“Friday Loo is probably the most popular,” Rucker said. “And My Waterloo Days is the most well attended.”
The organization will launch a new event this year. Food Truck Festival, set for June 20, will feature area food trucks, activities and live music at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza.
“Events are put on 100% by volunteers with staff support,” Rucker said. “Planning and preparing for our events is a yearlong process. As soon as one is done, we discuss what went well, how we can improve things, and we’re already working on next year’s event.
“Each event has a committee, and there are anywhere from five to 30 people on each committee, depending on the event. A lot of our volunteers — and we have hundreds of them — are long term, but we also get people who come to our events and enjoy it so much, they want to be a part of it.”
Jane Messingham is one of those long-term volunteers. She’s been involved with the organization since 2008 and has done everything from selling beer tokens at Friday Loo to serving multiple terms as president of the group’s board of directors.
“Our goal is to support the revitalization efforts in the downtown area by bringing people in to realize the vibrancy of our district and recognize the effort that has been put into it.
“They will find far more retail spaces in the buildings, new businesses and new residential space. Couple that with the amphitheater, the public market, the beautification of Lincoln Park.”
One of Messingham’s favorite events is Friday Loo.
“The atmosphere of being in the park on a warm summer night,” she said. “It’s just wonderful. And each Friday Loo tends to turn into a reunion. You see so many people.
“Main Street Waterloo offers a variety of events to appeal to different groups of people,” Messingham said. “Taste of Loo focuses on the restaurants, Tour de Loo gives you a peek inside those buildings, and My Waterloo Days is all about the community.”
Shaylinn Girsch is the general manager of Jameson’s and has also volunteered with Main Street Waterloo. She has seen the evolution of the group and its impact on the district.
“Friday Loo is the biggest event for us,” she said. “Friday is a pretty good night for us, but when there’s a Friday Loo, we get inundated with people.
“And My Waterloo Days (which used to be held in the Byrnes Park area) morphed into something else completely when they moved it downtown. The change made sense.
“Main Street Waterloo is doing a great job of getting people downtown every season of the year, every time of day,” Girsch said. “They’ve made it a destination.”
Tavis Hall, who is now the executive director of Experience Waterloo, served as the Main Street Waterloo’s director from 2015 to late 2017.
“I was a volunteer before I was Main Street’s director,” he said. “There’s a lot of sweat equity that goes into planning these events. Most of these events are held outdoors and are impacted by the weather, which can make planning difficult. But that is the beauty of the Main Street approach. It helps empower volunteers to guide and then execute their vision. You really see the community come together.
“On holidays, people want to celebrate with their community. Whether it’s the tree lighting and Winter Wonder Loo, or the Mayor’s Fireworks or trick-or-treating, Main Street Waterloo gives them the chance to do that.”
Though Hall has a hard time picking a favorite event – “It’s like picking your favorite child” – he said it would have to be My Waterloo Days. “It is the one that is really impactful in terms of community pride.”
During Hall’s tenure with Main Street Waterloo, the My Waterloo Days Parade route was changed, and not all the feedback was positive.
“There was some pushback, but I’ll tell you, the park was packed with the diversity that makes up Waterloo. It looked like Waterloo. It felt like Waterloo.”
For a complete list of Main Street Waterloo events, go to mainstreetwaterloo.org.