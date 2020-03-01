Main Street Waterloo helping revitalize the city

“The amount of interest from developers … and businesses is phenomenal,” she said. “The interest in the rejuvenation of the downtown district continues to be strong. I’ve had several businesses tell me Waterloo is the only place they would consider locating their businesses.

“People are coming back to the city center and bringing life back to the area.”

Main Street Waterloo’s engagement campaign has been key to that revitalization. From Friday Loo to My Waterloo Days to Funky Junk-a-Loo, Main Street Waterloo oversees and facilitates more than a dozen events each year.

“Friday Loo is probably the most popular,” Rucker said. “And My Waterloo Days is the most well attended.”

The organization will launch a new event this year. Food Truck Festival, set for June 20, will feature area food trucks, activities and live music at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza.

“Events are put on 100% by volunteers with staff support,” Rucker said. “Planning and preparing for our events is a yearlong process. As soon as one is done, we discuss what went well, how we can improve things, and we’re already working on next year’s event.