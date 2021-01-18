Main Street Waterloo has 'fingers crossed' for 25th anniversary after last year's COVID cancellations

WATERLOO – “Canceled due to COVID-19” is a phrase Jessica Rucker hopes to hear a lot less often in 2021. Like other organizations around the globe, Main Street Waterloo canceled many of its major attractions such as My Waterloo Days, Friday Loo and Funky Junk A Loo and other events last year.
This year, Main Street Waterloo will celebrate 25 years with a flurry of promotions and activities. “People will start seeing a lot of things on social media telling the story of downtown Waterloo and how far it has come in the last 25 years. We’re also launching a podcast telling the story from the perspective of people who have had a major role in downtown improvements, hoping to reach a different demographic,” said Rucker, executive director.
On Monday, Main Street Waterloo began a promotion on its Facebook page to give away one $25 gift certificate for each month in 2021. The gift certificate will showcase a different small business each month. People can register to win a certificate which will be given away on the 25th of each month during a live Facebook event.
The public can purchase downtown Waterloo swag such as T-shirts at mainstreetwaterloo.org, and Main Street Waterloo has launched a map featuring downtown businesses. A mobile app is being built that will list businesses and hours and a calendar of events.
“Downtown Waterloo is in the heart of a revival. Property owners and business owners are proud and excited that downtown is such a clean and safe place to work, live, visit and play. There’s a vibrancy you can feel,” she said.
“We are dedicated to maintaining and enhancing the vitality of our downtown center, working with business prospects to fill up store fronts, with existing businesses to get the help they need to make sure they are successful, and with developers and property owners on improvements and projects.”
Several bands have been announced for FridayLoo beginning May 14 with Wildcard, followed May 28 with The Ice Breakers and July 9, Never the Less. Other bands will be announced at a later date.
“We’re moving forward slowly as dates are set. Last year was tough because we had to cancel events that take a year to plan. Now we have our fingers crossed and hope we’ll be able to have our events this year. We’re playing close attention to everything to do with COVID-19 and have direct contact with the Black Hawk County Health Department. We want to follow the mandates for when we can gather and do everything possible to ensure community and volunteer safety,” Rucker explained.
Some events, such as Funky Junk A Loo and My Waterloo Days, don’t lend themselves to being held virtually. Last year’s My Waterloo Days was canceled except for a few virtual events such as a parade, fun run and Facebook live entertainment. The Lip Sync battle was popular and will be brought back.
The board also has spent time planning improvements for events, such as expanding Winter Wonderloo. The year will culminate with a 25th anniversary celebration in the fall. Details will be released at a later date.