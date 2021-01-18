Main Street Waterloo has 'fingers crossed' for 25th anniversary after last year's COVID cancellations

“Downtown Waterloo is in the heart of a revival. Property owners and business owners are proud and excited that downtown is such a clean and safe place to work, live, visit and play. There’s a vibrancy you can feel,” she said.

“We are dedicated to maintaining and enhancing the vitality of our downtown center, working with business prospects to fill up store fronts, with existing businesses to get the help they need to make sure they are successful, and with developers and property owners on improvements and projects.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several bands have been announced for FridayLoo beginning May 14 with Wildcard, followed May 28 with The Ice Breakers and July 9, Never the Less. Other bands will be announced at a later date.

“We’re moving forward slowly as dates are set. Last year was tough because we had to cancel events that take a year to plan. Now we have our fingers crossed and hope we’ll be able to have our events this year. We’re playing close attention to everything to do with COVID-19 and have direct contact with the Black Hawk County Health Department. We want to follow the mandates for when we can gather and do everything possible to ensure community and volunteer safety,” Rucker explained.