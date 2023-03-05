Editor’s note: This column by Main Street Waterloo’s Jessica Rucker is part of the Courier’s annual Progress Edition.

When we talk about successful downtowns, we picture a downtown with a diverse selection of eateries, a variety of retail, entertainment and nightlife. A district that draws people in for work, for entertainment, or to reside in. Growing and expanding districts take what is there and capitalize on the growth with ongoing investment and development.

This is downtown Waterloo. This is our downtown.

Waterloo tells a story of who we are, who we were and how the past has shaped us. It is a place of shared memory where people come together to live, work and play. Downtown is the heart of our community, offering residents and visitors popular gathering spaces to socialize, places to shop and eat, and is a place where people and businesses want to be.

Our downtown is vibrant. Our downtown is resilient.

The efforts made by the city, developers, business owners, residents and Main Street Waterloo as an organization can be seen in every corner, nook, street and building of the largest downtown district in Iowa.

Through both public and private partnerships and investments were the catalyst for the rebirth and continued success of downtown Waterloo, these contributions are what make that dream downtown possible. Since 1996, more than $134 million dollars of private investment has changed the face of the downtown, transformed the footprint of the district and is setting up the downtown for success in the future.

Mayor Quentin Hart shared, “Over the last 10 years, we have seen a resurgence of life and activity in downtown Waterloo. It’s no longer ‘Why downtown Waterloo?’ It is ‘Why not downtown Waterloo?’”

Downtown Waterloo welcomed 10 new businesses in 2022, adding more than 60 new employees. These businesses join the more than 20 eateries and more than 25 retailers. Whether you are looking for authentic Mexican, traditional Irish cuisine, a homestyle breakfast, or traditional American favorites, you will not go hungry in downtown. Shopping for women’s apparel, gifts, locally made items, books, bicycles, even furniture? You can find it downtown.

The city of Waterloo’s 2030 Vision Plan identified our downtown district as a vital and imperative opportunity for the success of Waterloo as a whole. By “powering up downtown,” we are achieving the goal to develop a sense of pride and relationship between residents and the city of Waterloo and leverage that pride to communicate the city’s attributes.

With the growing sense of optimism and community pride, Main Street Waterloo has worked share our successes locally as well as nationally. We had the opportunity to present at the Main Street America National Conference, sharing the work being done in Waterloo to gather data and use it to leverage relationships with developers and recruit businesses.

In September, the city hosted the Iowa League of Cities in downtown with an estimated 750 elected officials, municipal employees and vendors in attendance. We were able to showcase the newly remodeled convention center, our unique venues, upgraded streetscapes and the Veterans Way project that is underway. Those projects were just a sample of the impressions all of the attendees we able to take with them, and want to visit again. Our progress. Our success.

Main Street Waterloo’s Food Truck Festival returned in 2022, bringing 20-plus food trucks and attracting 8,000 attendees to downtown Waterloo. The festival has quickly become a community favorite event to celebrate each Labor Day weekend.

We also launched the Main Street Waterloo Golf Tournament to raise funds to create the Downtown Impact Grant that provides assistance to businesses working to add a new line of service, products, a piece of equipment, or a project that will help take their business to the next level.

In Main Street Waterloo’s first year for the grant, we were able to award $6,100 to Gray Lane Yoga, 213 W. Second St., in the renovated, historic Friedl Bakery building. The grant will enable Gray Lane Yoga and Uplift Fitness install the needed infrastructure and equipment to host aerial yoga classes, instructor education and expand business hours, making it the only yoga studio within a two-hour radius to offer this type of class.

The momentum downtown is not waning, as three businesses will be opening in early 2023. Main Street Waterloo is working with the city to evaluate parking and hopes to implement changes with the new fiscal year.

You will see the completion of the Fourth Street bridge lighting project as part of Veterans Way. Using our economic and marketing power, Main Street Waterloo will continue to help our small businesses and promote downtown Waterloo while demonstrating our resilience as we continue to grow. We as an organization will continue to transform and evolve to meet the needs of our growing and vibrant city that we all love.

Creating a livable place by turning unused space into residential units is an initiative across the country and Downtown Waterloo is leading the way. In 2022 another building renovation was completed that added seven new upper story residential units that are 100% occupied.

Pedestrian and bicycle friendly environment, a variety of types of businesses and residential, Clean, tree, flowers, planters, etc., benches and seating, Substantial street lights and well-lit areas, Trash and recycling bins, outdoor patios, and Open public space such as a park a cultural and entertainment district with XX museums

Boasting over 600 displays, the Dan Gable Wrestling Museum tells the story of wrestling and the host of amazing athletes who have called it their own.

Waterloo Center for the Arts Phelps Youth Pavilion where art launches a world of wonder, discovery and learning. The home of the nationally-recognized Junior Art Gallery houses 39,000 square foot of hands-on unique activities.

Waterloo Center for the Arts, offers a wide range of programs, exhibits, and activities to the community.

Sullivan Brothers Veterans Museum honors all Iowans who served the nation from the Civil War to the present,

the Grout Museum District is four unique properties. The Grout Museum of History & Science featuring outstanding exhibits reflecting area history, Pioneer Hall with five full-scale dioramas including blacksmith and carpenter shops, tool shed, log home, and mercantile store, and Northeast Iowa’s only planetarium. The district also includes Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, Rensselaer Russel House Museum, and the Snowden House.

Preservation of historic character, including historic sites and reuse of existing historic buildings, Maintenance of a consistent scale for buildings/streetscape/ Completed projects in 2022 exquisite historic gem with an abundance of cultural opportunities, a vibrant economy, and stunning historic architecture.

