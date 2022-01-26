Main Street Waterloo announces 2022 board of directors, officers

Zach Hansen will serve as President, Samantha Meier as Vice President, Daniel Janssen as Treasurer, and Blake Hamer as Past President. Additional board members include Brandon Alvarado, Michael Huisman, Nick Hedrick, Purvis Williams, David Deeds, Mark Iehl, Bari Richter, Brendon Wagner, and Ivan Valtchev.

Main Street Waterloo is a non-profit organization that works with more than 250 businesses in its designated downtown district to promote economic development through historic preservation. Dedicated to maintaining and enhancing the vitality of our downtown center, Main Street Waterloo is a volunteer-driven organization that began in 1996 through a partnership with the City of Waterloo and the Iowa Economic Development Authority.