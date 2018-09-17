CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Main Street will once again host Upstairs Downtown, an upper story tour of downtown Cedar Falls, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
People will tour behind the scenes of private residential living spaces, upper level office areas and renovation projects.
The tour begins at the Main Street office at 310 E. Fourth St.
Eleven additional spaces, including the Blackhawk Hotel and Mobile Digs, River Place AirBnB, apartments above Scratch Cupcakery, Nicole Harnois Photography Studio, and apartments above Jiva SalonSpa, Cup of Joe Bakery above Cup of Joe, Oster Regent Theatre Costume room and Lotus and Lou Interiors will be open for viewing from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
After the event patrons are welcome to dine in the district for Restaurant Week 2018.
Upstairs Downtown is sponsored by Koch Construction, Benton’s Sand & Gravel, Storey Kenworthy and Dalton Plumbing Heating & Cooling.
Tickets are available for $10 each. Call 277-0213 to reserve a spot or go to www.communitymainstreet.org.
