CEDAR FALLS — Community Main Street has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center.
Cedar Falls Community Main Street Inc. is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization established to foster economic vitality and to preserve the historic character of the downtown while improving quality of life.
Each year, the National Main Street Center and its partners announce the list of accredited Main Street America programs to recognize their commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.
Community Main Street’s performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Iowa, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify local programs that meet 10 national performance standards. Criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting progress and actively preserving historic buildings.
“Creating an environment where businesses want to locate is a strong point of Community Main Street. Our volunteers work diligently to strengthen not only the aesthetics of the district, but to maintain a climate which encourages a balance of retail, service, dining, and entertainment options for community guests, residents, and employees,” said Carol Lilly, executive director, in a release.
In the Cedar Falls downtown district, $934,800 private dollars were invested in rehabilitation projects and $8,537,220 in property acquisition occurred, according to Community Main Street.
