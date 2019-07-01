CEDAR FALLS -- A longtime community fixture and restaurant owner has died.
Penne Koeppel, 64, owner of Cedar Falls Maid-Rite, died Sunday.
For more than 70 years the sandwich shop has been a downtown staple. For almost 40 of those years Penne Koeppel served the public there. The business will be closed July 11 in remembrance of Koeppel.
"She's one of the iconic figures in the downtown and we're saddened by her passing," said Carol Lilly, Community Main Street executive director.
Lea Ann Saul considered Penne Koeppel a mentor and looked to her for advice when she opened her own Maid-Rite in Waterloo, she said.
"As a kid and as a young an adult we used to go down to the Cedar Falls Maid-Rite, and then I started to run the one in Waterloo so she and I visited a lot," Saul said. "It's very sad. She was a great operator there. Everyone knew her; she was so friendly."
Penne and Allen Koeppel purchased the diner from Penne’s mother, Ramona “Moe” Schatzer, who bought the franchise business in 1974. The downtown restaurant at 116 E. Fourth St., first opened in 1947, according to Courier files.
During her time at Maid-Rite Penne Koeppel was considered a 'fixture' of the area by her customers.
"It was a great place for good hometown Cedar Falls talk and to meet people you've known for a long time," Saul said. "She had that famous homemade ketchup she'd squirt at you if you had a white shirt on."
Penne Koeppel was gracious toward Saul when she was going through cancer four years ago, Saul said. "It's just sad to lose someone so young and someone who gave a lot to the Cedar Falls community."
Penne Koeppel was born in Feb. 14, 1955, in Waterloo, and graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1973. She had owned and operated the Maid-Rite shop since 1980.
"Penne is a big part of the downtown community and has been a huge community supporter," Lilly said. "People treasure her personality."
In addition to the Maid-Rite sandwiches, Penne Koeppel was known for her homemade pies.
"She had a way making everyone feel at home," Lilly said.
