Madison Street work underway in Cedar Falls

Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEDAR FALLS — The contractor has started reconstruction of Madison Street from Belle Avenue to Virgil Street.

In order for the contractor to begin pavement removal, a full road closure will be required. The road closure will be in effect for approximately 10 weeks, depending on the weather.

The planned work for this street includes removal of the existing pavement, and driveway approaches, installation of new water main and storm sewer (and sanitary sewer manholes), new concrete pavement and driveway approaches, and sod from the back of the new curb to the front edge of the sidewalk or right-of-way limits.