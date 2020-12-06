 Skip to main content
Madison Street vehicle, building fires under investigation
Madison Street vehicle, building fires under investigation

WATERLOO — Firefighters responding to a vehicle fire early Sunday soon had another blaze on their hands.

The 1:03 a.m. call sent Waterloo Fire Rescue to 243 Madison St. The burning vehicle was behind an apartment building on the property.

"As the (firefighter) personnel was extinguishing the car, they had spectators that alerted them there was a separate fire," said battalion chief Ben Petersen. The exterior of the house was on fire as of 1:14 a.m., according to fire call records. Petersen said firefighters did not believe it had spread from the vehicle to the apartment building.

"Fire to the structure was fairly minor and controlled right away by fire personnel," he noted.

The fire inspector was called and Petersen said the incident is actively under investigation. 

Red Cedar Properties of Waterloo owns the building, according to Black Hawk County assessor's office records.

