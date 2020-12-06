Madison Street vehicle, building fires under investigation

WATERLOO — Firefighters responding to a vehicle fire early Sunday soon had another blaze on their hands.
The 1:03 a.m. call sent Waterloo Fire Rescue to 243 Madison St. The burning vehicle was behind an apartment building on the property.
"As the (firefighter) personnel was extinguishing the car, they had spectators that alerted them there was a separate fire," said battalion chief Ben Petersen. The exterior of the house was on fire as of 1:14 a.m., according to fire call records. Petersen said firefighters did not believe it had spread from the vehicle to the apartment building.
Support Local Journalism
"Fire to the structure was fairly minor and controlled right away by fire personnel," he noted.
The fire inspector was called and Petersen said the incident is actively under investigation.
Red Cedar Properties of Waterloo owns the building, according to Black Hawk County assessor's office records.
5 Cedar Valley stories from 2020 that'll restore your faith in humanity
5 Cedar Valley stories from 2020 that'll restore your faith in humanity
Need a break from 2020's doom and gloom? Check out these stories written by staff writer Amie Rivers that are guaranteed to lift your spirits.
Like many others whose livelihoods depend at least in part on people gathering in groups, musicians have seen their gigs dry up due to coronavirus restrictions. But they're also finding ways of continuing to play while practicing social distancing.
"I haven't talked to anybody that can't do it. There might be plants that don't have the capability, but, boy, everybody I've talked to wants to help."
"My hope is that everybody experiences Iowa Nice -- that Iowa Nice can extend beyond our small communities."
In the midst of nationwide protests that seemed to pit the Black Lives Matter movement against the police and vice-versa, Marquis Stephens reached out to an acquaintance, a white cop in Waverly, to find some common ground.
Fettkether's stem cells were a match to someone else's, starting her on a weekslong journey involving several medical procedures and multiple flights to help out someone she's never met.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.