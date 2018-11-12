Try 1 month for 99¢
Maddie Poppe knew the stakes were high on Sunday night's episode that would propel her into the top three.

CLARKSVILLE -- Clarksville native Maddie Poppe won the People's Choice Award for Competition Contestant on the E! Network's awards show Sunday night.

Poppe, who won "American Idol" in May, bested four others vying for the People's Choice Award -- Cody Nickson from "The Amazing Race," Nikki Bella from "Dancing with the Stars," Eva Igo from "World of Dance" and Brynn Cartelli from "The Voice."

A Clarksville Native, Poppe also recently released a new single, "Keep on Movin' On."

