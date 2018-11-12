CLARKSVILLE -- Clarksville native Maddie Poppe won the People's Choice Award for Competition Contestant on the E! Network's awards show Sunday night.
Poppe, who won "American Idol" in May, bested four others vying for the People's Choice Award -- Cody Nickson from "The Amazing Race," Nikki Bella from "Dancing with the Stars," Eva Igo from "World of Dance" and Brynn Cartelli from "The Voice."
A Clarksville Native, Poppe also recently released a new single, "Keep on Movin' On."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.