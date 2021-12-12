Maddie Poppe to ring in New Year with Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra

CEDAR FALLS – Maddie Poppe is excited about performing for a hometown crowd at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Iowa’s own “American Idol” winner and Clarksville native will ring in the New Year with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 31. “New Year’s Eve with Maddie Poppe” begins at 8 p.m. in the Great Hall.

“I like that the pressure is off. The audience is so accepting and happy to be there and it feels so comfortable. They’re my people,” said the 23-year-old Poppe.

As guest artist, she will perform four of her hits – “Don’t Ever Let Your Children Grow Up,” “Roses,” "Nothing Good (comes out of California)" and the ballad “Not Losing You” in new arrangements by Jonathan Schwabe from the University of Northern Iowa School of Music. The symphony will perform light classical favorites of the holiday season, with Pauline Barrett Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger at the podium.

The symphony will perform the classic “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson, selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by TV composer Vincent Guaraldi.

Poppe also will sing solo and play acoustic guitar.

“Musically, one thing I’m excited about for this show is that I’ve never done anything with a symphony, and one of my songs, ‘Not Losing You’ features strings on the recording. I’ve played with guitar players and piano players, but this is the first time I’ll hear it live with an orchestra,” Poppe explained.

Poppe was Season 16 winner on “American Idol.” In 2019, she supported Ingrid Michaelson on “The Dramatic Tour,” and she has performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and the CMA Fest in Nashville. Her sophomore album, “Whirlwind,” reached No. 2 on the iTunes Pop Chart and her single, “Made You Miss," reached No. 19 on the Hot AC Radio chart. “Not Losing You” reached No. 17. In 2020, Poppe released an EP, “Christmas From Home,” and embarked on a near sold-out acoustic Iowa Christmas tour.

She is performing her Christmas tour for select cities throughout the U.S., but the wcfsymphony concert is her only appearance with a full symphony orchestra this year.

Her season has already been jam-packed with performances and studio sessions in Los Angeles and Nashville. She is busy writing songs for a new album and is shifting toward more pop and R&B sounds.

“I’m really happy with the stuff I’ve created so far. Changing directions a little bit, moving away from the singer/songwriter thing, I’ve been a little afraid to do it. Honestly, for a while, I was lost. I didn’t know what kind of music I wanted to make – I was torn. Then one song I wrote with some friends changed the whole vibe for me and pointed me in the direction I wanted to be going,” she explained.

Poppe still loves solo and acoustic shows. “It’s still true to that aspect of who I am, but this new music is important to me,” adding that she is “hoping at the top of the year" to have a new release. "I can’t promise anything. I want to do it in the best way possible, put it out the right way and the most effective way.

“I’m too excited and too proud of this new music to put it out in any old fashion.”

Following the Dec. 31 concert, the Gallagher Bluedorn lobby will be thrown open for an after-party for ticket buyers. The after-party will include music by the UNI School of Music’s band Hands of Time, cash bars, free desserts and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Cedar Falls’ own Carter Guse will perform in the lobby before the concert and during the after-party.

The Hands of Time Quartet is made up of UNI School of Music faculty members Chris Merz on saxophone, Jonathan Schwabe on bass, Bob Dunn on guitar and Dennis Johnson on drums. The quartet will perform jazz standards, holiday favorites and dance tunes. All ticket holders are invited to the after-party at no additional charge.

Guse, 16, is a singer/songwriter/entertainer who plays acoustic and electric guitar, drums and piano in genres ranging from the 1950s through today. He has played at The Bluebird Café in Nashville and as a finalist in the Bill Riley Talent Festival at the Iowa State Fair. He performed an original song on 93.5 The Mix and appeared in an Iowa Strong feature on KWWL-TV.

Tickets to “New Year’s Eve with Maddie Poppe” may be purchased by visiting wcfsymphony.org or unitix.uni.edu. Tickets are available at the Gallagher Bluedorn box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes before the concert start time.

For more concert and after-party information, contact the wcfsymphony office at (319) 273-3373 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by email at office@wcfsymphony.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.