CEDAR FALLS -- The northeast Iowa native who won the latest season of "American Idol" will be back in December to perform at a fundraiser.
Maddie Poppe of Clarksville, who became an overnight sensation after winning this year's "American Idol," announced in a video Friday she will host a benefit concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Gallegher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
The concert is in conjunction with the UNI Dance Marathon, a fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
"I am so excited to see you all and help out for this great event," Poppe said in the video, posted Friday to the UNI Dance Marathon Facebook page.
Tickets for the concert are between $20 and $50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday online through UNItix.
They also will be on sale at physical locations beginning at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 26 at the GBPAC box office, Maucker Union and the McLeod Center, organizers said.
A Facebook link for the event and more information is here: https://www.facebook.com/events/251394768868816/
