Maddie Poppe to perform acoustic shows at Eastern Iowa Sportshow

CEDAR FALLS – Maddie Poppe will bring her guitar and ukulele for a trio of acoustic shows on the McLeod Center stage during the annual Eastern Iowa Sportshow, March 12-14.

The 46th annual sports show will take place at the UNI-Dome on the University of Northern Iowa campus. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for youth ages 5 to 16; children under 4 are free.

Poppe’s grandstand shows are at 6 p.m. March 12, 4 p.m. March 13 and 1 p.m. March 14. There is no additional charge to attend the performances. Seating will be limited to 700. Tickets can be pre-purchased at www.iowasportshows.com.

The 23-year-old Clarksville native is fresh from a series of Christmas solo concerts performing favorites from her recently released EP, “Christmas from Home.” She also completed “The Dramatic Tour” in support of Ingrid Michaelson and has been in the studio working on new music.

Poppe won season 16 of “American Idol” in 2018. Her sophomore album “Whirlwind” reached No. 2 on the iTunes pop chart and her single, “Made You Miss” reached No. 19 on the Hot AC Radio charts, while her ballad, “Not Losing You” charted at No. 17.