WATERLOO -- Hometown pop sensation Maddie Poppe promised her fans “something big” — and she’s delivered. Poppe will join “the incredible” Ingrid Michaelson on the pop singer-songwriter’s “The Dramatic Tour” this fall.
Poppe, the 21-year-old Clarksville native and “American Idol” 2018 winner, will appear with Michaelson on a string of North American concert dates, beginning Oct. 3 in San Diego at the Observatory North Park.
The closest the tour comes to Iowa are concert stops at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on Oct. 18, and the Vic Theatre in Chicago on Oct. 19. Concerts also are planned in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Denver, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C., and two dates in New York City in late October.
Poppe made the announcement Wednesday night on Instagram and on her Facebook page. “I can’t believe I get this opportunity, one I’ve dreamed of since I first started playing shows,” Poppe told her fans.
“I saw Ingrid on her ‘Summer Night Out’ tour in 2015 in Minneapolis. And from the nosebleeds, I could only dream of even getting to MEET her, fast-forward to 2019, I never imagined I would get to tour with this woman. Not only am I so excited to hit the road with Ingrid and her incredible band, but I’m also ecstatic to see your bright and shining faces!”
Michaelson is touring in support of her new album, “Stranger Songs,” inspired by Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” Her first album was released in 2005. Hit songs include “The Way I Am,” “Girls Chase Boys” and “Be OK.”
Poppe’s new album, “Whirlwind,” dropped in May.
For more information, visit www.ingridmichaelson.com or www.maddiepoppe.com.
