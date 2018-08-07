DES MOINES — American Idol Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe of Clarksville will be recognized Thursday at the Iowa State Fair during opening ceremonies at 9 a.m.
Other opening ceremony recognition includes 2018 Parade Marshal Delbert Routh and 2017 Iowa State Fair Queen Jacqueline Ehrlich. Routh has been volunteering at the fair for nearly 50 years, helping with events from the Super Bull to parades and the Clearfield Lions parking shuttles. Ehrlich was crowned during the 2017 fair and has been traveling throughout Iowa representing the fair between classes at Iowa State University.
Opening ceremonies will take place in the newly renovated grandstand on the Kum & Go stage with support from Kyle and Sharon Krause. The new stage features a much larger, safer stage, new sound and lights. The Blue Ribbon Foundation also will recognize the 2018 Prairie Meadow Legacy Grant given to support expanded seating in the grandstand, now called Prairie Meadows Plaza.
During opening ceremonies, fairgoers can enjoy the first glimpses of the Kum & Go Stage, the Prairie Meadows Plaza and new restrooms and concessions areas. Opening ceremonies also will include free popcorn and before and after performances by fair favorite, the Nadas.
A complete listing of opening day activities is available at iowastatefair.org or on the Official Iowa State Fair App. The fair runs Thursday through Aug. 19.
