Maddie Poppe tickets on sale Friday for Christmas show at Gallagher Bluedorn PAC

CEDAR FALLS – Christmas is coming early for live music fans.
Iowa’s own Maddie Poppe will present her “Acoustic Christmas” show at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, beginning at $30.50, on sale by phone at 273-4849.
Only 400 seats will be available in the more than 900-seat facility to maintain physical distancing. The center is on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
A Clarksville native, Poppe, 22, won season 16 of ABC-TV’s “American Idol” in 2018. She released an album in 2019, “Whirlwind,” and will be releasing a Christmas EP in the coming weeks. Poppe has been teasing the project to fans on her Facebook page.
“This is a Christmas card for everybody, and Maddie Poppe seems like a natural fit. She’s coming home for Christmas and coming here to perform. She’ll be performing with one other person on stage, an acoustic show — Maddie Poppe unplugged,” said Steve Carignan, GPBAC executive director.
Support Local Journalism
The singer-songwriter plays guitar, piano and ukulele. Since her “American Idol” win, Poppe has appeared on numerous TV shows including “Live with Kelly & Ryan,” performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the Special Olympics and CMA Fest in Nashville. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Poppe had been on tour.
This is the first large-scale live show at GBPAC since YAMATO the Drummers of Japan on March 8. COVID-19 forced cancellation of the season’s scheduled spring, summer and fall productions. This summer, the center joined other community organizations to host “Movies Under the Moon” in a campus parking lot as drive-in movies. GBPAC also hosted several outdoor drive-in concerts, which included pods for groups of four to view concerts near the stage.
“We have been inching our way along to having live performances with audiences. We want to keep our patrons safe, that’s most important, so we’ve taken it slowly, slowly,” Carginan said.
A recent GBPAC survey showed that 30% of 5,000 respondents were comfortable with the idea of attending a live show, up from 10% in a July survey, Carignan said.
Earlier this fall, the center debuted “Local Legends,” a live-streamed concert series from the Great Hall. Area musicians and bands performed professionally produced shows without an audience. Eventually performers were allowed to have 24 guests – family members – in the hall, and the number has gradually increased. Recently, a University of Northern Iowa string orchestra performed for 50 family members.
“We’ve been experimenting, and we’re taking all the lessons learned. That’s gotten us a little braver. We’ve paid attention and listened and will be following the recommended safety measures to make sure people feel safe,” Carignan explained.
At the Poppe concert, the audience will be spread out throughout the Great Hall. Pods also will be available for two to five people who want to sit together. Audience members will be required to wear masks and follow safety protocols. The show will be 75 minutes without intermission. No valet parking or food and beverages will be available.
“COVID has changed the way we operate, but we are doing our best so we can have as much as we can have. The more we do, the better we do, and the more we’ll be able to do to move forward,” Carignan said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.