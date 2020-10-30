Maddie Poppe tickets on sale Friday for Christmas show at Gallagher Bluedorn PAC

This is the first large-scale live show at GBPAC since YAMATO the Drummers of Japan on March 8. COVID-19 forced cancellation of the season’s scheduled spring, summer and fall productions. This summer, the center joined other community organizations to host “Movies Under the Moon” in a campus parking lot as drive-in movies. GBPAC also hosted several outdoor drive-in concerts, which included pods for groups of four to view concerts near the stage.

“We have been inching our way along to having live performances with audiences. We want to keep our patrons safe, that’s most important, so we’ve taken it slowly, slowly,” Carginan said.

A recent GBPAC survey showed that 30% of 5,000 respondents were comfortable with the idea of attending a live show, up from 10% in a July survey, Carignan said.

Earlier this fall, the center debuted “Local Legends,” a live-streamed concert series from the Great Hall. Area musicians and bands performed professionally produced shows without an audience. Eventually performers were allowed to have 24 guests – family members – in the hall, and the number has gradually increased. Recently, a University of Northern Iowa string orchestra performed for 50 family members.