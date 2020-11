Maddie Poppe show added at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

CEDAR FALLS -- Due to the tremendous demand for the Maddie Poppe show on Dec. 11, another performance has been added at 7 p.m. Dec. 9.

"Maddie Poppe's Acoustic Christmas" will be performed in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

The UNItix box office staff will contact the current wait list by phone today and remaining tickets will go on-sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. online and by phone at 273-4849. Tickets start at $30.50.

Only 400 seats will be available in the more than 1,600-seat facility to maintain physical distancing. Masks will be required. The center is on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

A Clarksville native, Poppe, 22, won season 16 of ABC-TV’s “American Idol” in 2018. She released an album in 2019, “Whirlwind,” and will be releasing a Christmas EP in the coming weeks. Poppe has been teasing the project to fans on her Facebook page.

This is the first large-scale live show at GBPAC since March 8.