$50M state no-bid IT deal raises objections

“You have to admit, it does raise some eyebrows,” said Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. “To me, that is something for government oversight. They need to pull him (Ketzner) in and look at the OCIO’s contract and ask some really serious questions to make sure it was all on the up and up.”

What is Workday?

Workday, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, lists thousands of customers on its website, including Amazon, Netflix, Bank of America, Kohl’s, Overstock and Panera. It also serves school districts and universities, as well as some large cities and counties, but few state governments.

The state of Colorado is a Workday customer, but on a smaller scale than Iowa.

That state has spent nearly $10 million so far to implement some human resources functions, said Doug Platt, communications manager for the Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration. Officials there plan to add a new component each year — paying as they go — to make sure each phase works before spending more money, he said.