CLIVE — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a central Iowa convenience store won a $1 million prize in Tuesday night’s drawing.
The $1 million-winning ticket was purchased at Kum & Go, 1200 N. Walnut St. in Colfax. The lucky ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Tuesday’s $55 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball. No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $68 million annuity ($40.6 million lump-sum option) for Friday.
Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 29-52-58-60-62 and Mega Ball 7. The Megaplier number was 2. The Colfax ticket was one of only two in the country to win a $1 million prize in Tuesday’s drawing. The other was purchased in California.
Kum & Go will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket at one of its stores.
Prizes of $1 million must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. If the winner or winners have questions, they are welcome to call the lottery at 515-725-7900.
Players in $2 Mega Millions choose their first five numbers from a pool of 70, and another number - called the Mega Ball - from a separate pool of 25. The Megaplier option is available for an extra $1 per play. The game’s jackpot starts at $40 million and grows by at least $5 million with each drawing until it is won.
Powerball and Mega Millions are both lotto games with jackpot prizes that have climbed into the hundreds of millions of dollars. But while Powerball's drawings are on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays.
