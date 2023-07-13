EVANSDALE – Memories of the missing and murdered will live on this weekend with an annual motorcycle ride.
The 11th annual Ride and Drive for the Girls, in honor of Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins, will be held Saturday, July 15.
Registration for the event will begin at 8 a.m. at Lofty’s Lounge, 3480 Lafayette Road, Evansdale. The ride and drive begins at 11 a.m.
The event will feature Benny Affrunti as a keynote speaker. His ex-wife and mother of his children, Melissa Trumpy, went missing last year in Illinois.
There will be a raffle after the ride. Raffle items include a rifle and a pistol.
This week marks the 11th year since the two girls were abducted July 13, 2012, at Meyers Lake in Evansdale. In December of that year their bodies were found in a wilderness area in Bremer County. The girls would have been 20 and 23 this year.
Drew Collins, father of Elizabeth Collins, said the idea of a motorcycle ride was introduced in 2012 and they’ve stuck with it ever since.
Money raised from the event is donated to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. The organization offers cash rewards in exchange for information that leads to an arrest. Last year, money raised went toward giving Xavior Harrelson a headstone.
Harrelson disappeared near Montezuma, in Tama County, in May 2021. That September his remains were found by a farmer north of the town. No arrests have been made in that case.
“I don’t want to just make this just about our girls because there’s so many other families going through the same stuff who haven’t found anything,” Collins said.
He gave the example of Larry Crum of Indiana, whose then two-year-old daughter, Amber, disappeared in 1983 in Texas. Amber’s body has never been found and no one has been arrested in the case.
“(Crum) doesn’t have a grave site. He can’t visit his daughter,” Collins said. “I don’t like what happened, but at least I know where my daughter’s at.”
During the ride, family members of missing people across the country hold up posters of their loved ones.
Collins said the ride also keeps cases at the front of everyone’s mind.
“People bring families out along the route and watch the bikes go by,” he said. “Kids ask their parents what is this about, and parents can talk about stranger danger. It does a lot of good.”
New this year is the formation of the Elizabeth Collins Foundation.
The organization is dedicated to helping families of missing individuals and educating the community on the prevention of abduction, sexual abuse and trafficking.
Collins said the organization was founded because he and other members of his family want to help other people after receiving a lot of community support.
“We want to help other families and give it back,” he said. “No one knows until they go through this how catastrophic it is to lose a child. When you lose a child like this, there’s no words for it. We just want to help as many people as we can for those going through that.”
As for Lyric and Elizabeth’s case, Collins said there are no new tips. He is hoping new evidence comes in or technology is created to help with the current evidence. Otherwise, he said, the case seems stagnant.
“We’re not giving up. We’re not going to quit until we find who killed these girls,” he said. “Things might not look good, but we’re gonna keep going.”
Elizabeth Collins, Lyric Cook-Morrissey
The kidnapping and deaths of Elizabeth Collins, left, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey remain unsolved after their remains were found in rural Bremer County.
Elizabeth Collins
Elizabeth Collins
Lyric Cook-Morrissey
Lyric Cook-Morrissey
020315file-Seven-Bridges-Park
Crime scene tape on a log near the Wapsipinicon River where the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins were discovered by hunters in Seven Bridges Park near Readlyn in December 2012.
071319kw-lyric-and-elizabeth-ride-05
Ava Webb, 8, leans against her dad's motorcycle as they wait for the ride to begin.
071319kw-lyric-and-elizabeth-ride-04
A woman stands on the bumper of a car to get photos of the motorcyclists lining up for the annual Lyric and Elizabeth Ride and Drive at Lofty's in Evansdale on Saturday morning.
071319kw-lyric-and-elizabeth-ride-03
Hundreds of motorcyclists line up for the annual ride.
071319kw-lyric-and-elizabeth-ride-02
Motorcyclists laugh together as they wait for the annual Lyric and Elizabeth Ride and Drive to start at Lofty's in Evansdale July 13, 2019.
071319kw-lyric-and-elizabeth-ride-01
Stormi Albright, 9, sits on the shoulders of her dad, Casey Albright, as they give the signal for the motorcyclists to start their engines during the annual Lyric and Elizabeth Ride and Drive that started at Lofty's in Evansdale on Saturday morning.
080118jr-vigil-7
From left, Drew Collins, Megan Neiswonger, Misty Cook and Cheryl Voelschow attend a vigil at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Collins is the father of Elizabeth Collins, Neiswonger is the mother of Jake Wilson, Cook is the mother of Lyric Cook Morrissey, and Voelschow is Jake’s grandmother.
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-9
Riders pass by the entrance to Angels Park at Meyers Lake during the fifth annual Memorial Ride and Drive for murdered cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday in Evansdale.
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-5
Riders take off in Evansdale for the 2017 Memorial Ride and Drive for murdered cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins.
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-3
The Yu family bows their heads during a prayer before the fifth annual Memorial Ride and Drive for murdered cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday in Evansdale.
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-14
A woman sports this years T-shirt for the fifth annual Memorial Ride and Drive for murdered cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday in Evansdale.
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-13
Riders take off for the annual Memorial Ride and Drive July 15, 2017.
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-12
People listen as Tom Nichols speaks about the painful circumstance of his 22-year-old daughter Lindsay's 2012 murder before the fifth annual Memorial Ride and Drive for Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday in Evansdale.
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-4
Tom Nichols speaks about the painful circumstance of his 22-year-old daughter Lindsay's 2012 murder before the fifth annual Memorial Ride and Drive for murdered cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday in Evansdale.
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-1
Drew Collins, right, hugs Tom Nichols, whose 22-year-old daughter, Lindsay, was murdered in 2012 before the fifth annual Memorial Ride and Drive for murdered cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday in Evansdale.
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-8
Shawn Murphy's shirt is in memory of Pete Miles who passed died recently. Miles was heavily involved in past years in the Memorial Ride and Drive for Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday in Evansdale.
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-2
Flags honoring murdered cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins wave on the back of Shawn Murphy's motorcycle at the fifth annual Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday in Evansdale.
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-7
Motorcycles pass by as they leave for the fifth annual memorial ride and drive for Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Evansdale, Iowa.
071517mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-6
A sign on the back of a motorcycle is in memory of murdered cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins Saturday in Evansdale.
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-9
A mural painted by Jeff Sonkens of Florida this past winter is now on display facing Highway 20 at Angels Park at Meyers Lake in Evansdale. The area around the lake was the focus of an intense search for cousins Elizabeth Collins, 8, at left, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, five years ago. The girls were later found deceased.
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-8
A mural painted by Jeff Sonkens of Florida this past winter has been installed at Angels Park at Meyers Lake in Evansdale in memory of cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, and Elizabeth Collins, 8, who were abducted and killed five years ago.
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-7
An American flag stood tall over Angels Park at Meyers Lake Thursday in Evansdale, the five-year anniversary of the kidnapping and slaying of cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, and Elizabeth Collins, 8.
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-6
The Waterloo grave site of Elizabeth Collins, 8, of Evansdale, who was kidnapped and killed in 2012.
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-5
Elizabeth Collins' headstone was decorated with flowers July 13, 2017, in Waterloo, the five-year anniversary of the 8-year-old's kidnapping and murder in Evansdale. Also killed was her cousin, Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10.
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-3
Ricky Siebrands, right, of Cedar Falls, takes a photo of Alaina Hughes, 7, in front of a painting of angel's wings at Angels Park at Meyers Lake Thursday in Evansdale.
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-10
Angels Park in Evansdale
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-2
Ricky Siebrands, right, of Cedar Falls, and his grandchildren Caylee, Colton and Alaina, look at the new mural of the cousins at Angels Park at Meyers Lake on Thursday in Evansdale.
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-4
Caylee Siebrands, 8, looks upon the sculpture at Angels Park at Meyers Lake on Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Evansdale, the five-year anniversary of the kidnapping of cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, and Elizabeth Collins, 8.
071317mp-cousins-anniversary-1
Caylee Siebrands, right, 8, shows Alaina Hughes, 7, a memorial bench for Lyric Cook-Morrissey at Angels Park at Meyers Lake Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Evansdale. 2017 marks five years since cousins Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, and Elizabeth Collins, 8, were abducted after going for a bike ride in Evansdale, and their bodies were discovered later at the Seven Bridges Wildlife Area in Bremer County.
063017pk-drew-collins
Drew Collins, father and uncle, respectively, of young cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, and volunteers are again putting on the Memorial Ride & Drive for the Girls at 8 a.m. July 15, 2017 at Lofty’s in Evansdale, marking the fifth anniversary of the girls’ abduction and deaths.
071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-9
The statue at Angels Island during the Evansdale Child Safety Day Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance.
071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-8
Evansdale Police officer Dan Taylor helps Jake Dudley, 3, with his fingerprint card as his twin brother Owen, right, looks on during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance.
071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-7
Sharon King pulls out more memorial bracelets to offer during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance.
071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-4
Evansdale Police officer Dan Taylor helps Owen Dudley, 3, with his fingerprint card during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance.
071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-5
Sharon King, right, hands out memorial T-shirts for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey.
071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-2
Eathan Stock, 7, of Waterloo practices his techniques on Drew Collins, right, on how to get away from an abduction at a self defense class offered during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance.
071316mp-Evansdale-Child-Safety-Day-1
Jason O'Connell, top right, with the help of Drew Collins, top left, demonstrates how to get away from an abduction at a self defense class offered during the Evansdale Child Safety Day on Angels Island Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Evansdale, Iowa. Evansdale is hosting a child identification day for the 4th anniversary of the Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey disappearance.
020315bp-cousins-press-conference-4
Evansdale Police Chief Kent Smock gives a statement asking for the public's help identifying people familiar with Seven Bridges Wildlife Area, where the bodies of Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey were found. Photographed Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015, at City Hall in Evansdale, Iowa.
020315bp-cousins-press-conference-3
Evansdale Police Chief Kent Smock gives a statement asking for the public's help identifying people familiar with Seven Bridges Wildlife Area, where the bodies of Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey were found. Photographed Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015, at City Hall in Evansdale, Iowa.
020315bp-cousins-press-conference-1
Evansdale Police Chief Kent Smock asks for the public's help identifying people familiar with Seven Bridges Wildlife Area, where the bodies of Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey were found, at City Hall in Evansdale.
020415jr-evansdale-press-conf
Evansdale Police Chief Kent Smock points to a detail on a map showing the Seven Bridges Wildlife Area in Bremer County where the bodies of young counsins Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins were found after in late 2012 after the girls went missing that July. At a press conference, authorities asked for the public's help in identifying those familiar with the area as part of the ongoing investigation into the girls' abduction and deaths. Photographed in Evansdale, Iowa, Feb. 3, 2015.
120414mp-Elizabeth-and-Lyric-1
The headstone of Elizabeth Collins is memorialized with family photos at Waterloo Memorial Park Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa, two years since the bodies of two Evansdale cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook were discovered in Seven Bridges Wildlife Area.
120414mp-Elizabeth-and-Lyric-2
A window covering at Countryside Vineyard Church ask for information about the disappearance of Evansdale cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook.
120414mp-Elizabeth-and-Lyric-3
The headstone of Elizabeth Collins is memorialized with family photos at Waterloo Memorial Park Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa, two years since the bodies of two Evansdale cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook were discovered in Seven Bridges Wildlife Area.
071214mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-8
Two people embrace at the 2nd Annual Memorial Ride and Drive for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook Saturday, July 12, 2014, in Evansdale, Iowa. The proceeds from the ride will go toward the Cedar Valley Crimestoppers and the Angels Memorial Park
071214mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-7
Patches were available for purchase before the 2nd Annual Memorial Ride and Drive for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook Saturday, July 12, 2014, in Evansdale, Iowa.
071214mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-6
Ride organizer Chris Webb, right, along with over 125 motorcyclists make their way along Lafayette Road for the 2nd Annual Memorial Ride and Drive for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook Saturday, July 12, 2014, in Evansdale, Iowa. The proceeds from the ride will go toward the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers and the Angels Memorial Park.
071214mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-5
Motorcyclists were decorated for the 2nd Annual Memorial Ride and Drive for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook Saturday, July 12, 2014, in Evansdale, Iowa. The proceeds from the ride will go toward the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers and the Angels Memorial Park.
071214mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-3
Over 125 motorcyclists make their way along Lafayette Road for the 2nd Annual Memorial Ride and Drive for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook Saturday, July 12, 2014, in Evansdale, Iowa.
071214mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-4
FILE PHOTO: Drew and Heather Collins, parents of Elizabeth Collins, are shown before the second annual memorial ride in Evansdale in 2014.
071214mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-1
Motorcyclists make their way down East Bremer for the 2nd Annual Memorial Ride and Drive for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook Saturday, July 12, 2014, in Waverly, Iowa. The proceeds from the ride will go toward the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers and the Angels Memorial Park.
071214mp-Memorial-Ride-and-Drive-2
Ride organizer Chris Webb, center, and more than 125 motorcyclists make their way along Lafayette Road for the second annual Memorial Ride and Drive for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook on Saturday in Evansdale.
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-3
Riders make their way down a hill on Dubuque Road during the Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013, in Black Hawk County, Iowa. The event was in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-4
Purple anniversary shirts make up most of the crowd as people listen to Drew Collins speak before the Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013, in Evansdale, Iowa. The event is in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-12
People listen during a prayer before the Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013 in Evansdale, Iowa. The event is in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-14
Pete Miles, right, hugs Heather Collins, left, before the Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013 in Evansdale, Iowa. The event is in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-6
Heather Collins, left, wipes her eye before she reads a verse from the Bible with husband Drew Collins before the Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013 in Evansdale, Iowa. The event is in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-2
Riders come down River Forest Road during the Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013 in Evansdale, Iowa. The event is in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-8
Riders come down River Forest Road during the Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013 in Evansdale, Iowa. The event is in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-7
Heather and Drew Collins drive a Pontiac TransAm down a hill on Dubuque Road during the Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013 in Black Hawk County, Iowa. The event is in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
071413mp-Cousins-Memorial-Ride-11
Drew Collins, left, holds his wife Heather during a prayer before the Cousins Memorial Ride and Drive Saturday, July 13, 2013 in Evansdale, Iowa. The event is in honor of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, and the proceeds will go to Angels Park and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
051813mp-Bunger-library-lounge-4
Students help cut and install color panels for the wall of the library lounge honoring Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins at Bunger Middle School Friday, May 17, 2013, in Evansdale, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
051813mp-Bunger-library-lounge-3
Devontay Adams uses pink paint to touch up the color panels for the wall of the library lounge honoring Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins at Bunger Middle School Friday, May 17, 2013, in Evansdale, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
051813mp-Bunger-library-lounge-5
Sixth-grader Jay Turner brings in color panels for the wall of the library lounge honoring Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins at Bunger Middle School Friday, May 17, 2013, in Evansdale, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
051813mp-Bunger-library-lounge-2
Alyssa Standridge, right, helps hold up the board as Mark Kennedy of Peters Construction build the wall of the library lounge honoring Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins at Bunger Middle School Friday, May 17, 2013, in Evansdale, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
051813mp-Bunger-library-lounge-1
Mike Weber, left, of Peters Construction gets help holding the wood panel by sixth-grader Kayhil Schmit, right, as they work on the library lounge honoring Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins at Bunger Middle School Friday, May 17, 2013, in Evansdale, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-9
Family and friends gather for a graveside service for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July of 2012 after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December of 2012. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-8
Family and friends gather for a graveside service for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July of 2012 after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December of 2012. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-17
Flowers are left at the headstone for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July of 2012 after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December of 2012. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-5
Flowers are left at the headstone for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July 2012 after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December 2012. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-3
Callie, Drew and Heather Collins listen at the graveside service for their daughter and sister Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July 2012 after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December 2012. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-1
Drew Collins, left, father of the late Elizabeth Collins, shares a moment with Elizabeth's best friend Gabrielle Engel, 10, at the graveside service at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-10
Maria Roche, left, and cousin Rachel Roche, sing as Bill Roche, right, plays the guitar at the graveside service for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July of 2012 after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December 2012. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-2
Drew Collins, top, father of the late Elizabeth Collins, hugs his daughter Callie at the graveside service for Elizabeth at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July 2012 after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December 2012. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-15
Heather Collins, left, mother of the late Elizabeth Collins, gives a flower to Collin Yu, 10, after the graveside service for Elizabeth at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July 2012 after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December 2012. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-4
Al Yu and his wife Carrie, top, comfort their sons Ethan, 8, center, and Collin, 10, before the graveside service for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July 2012 after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December 2012. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-11
Heather Collins waits to talk with the media before the graveside service for her daughter Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July 2012 after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December 2012. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-7
Elizabeth Collins' dog Gus is decorated with a rose at the graveside service for Elizabeth at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July 2012 after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December 2012. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-6
Family and friends hold a balloon release after the graveside service for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July 2012 after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December 2012. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-14
Adonnis Hill, left, the father of murdered teenager Donnisha Hill, talks with Drew Collins, father of the late Elizabeth Collins, at a graveside service for Elizabeth at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July 2012 after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December 2012. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-18
A man wipes his eyes at the graveside service for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July 2012 after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December 2012. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-13
Family and friends hold a balloon release after the graveside service for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July 2012 after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December 2012. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-12
Wylma Cook, right, hugs her grandson Kelly Collins at the graveside service for Elizabeth Collins at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July 2012 after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December 2012. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
050413mp-elizabeth-collins-service-16
Kelly Collins, brother of the late Elizabeth Collins, helps distribute balloons for a release after the graveside service for Elizabeth at Waterloo Memorial Park cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa. Elizabeth Collins and her cousin Lyric Cook went missing in July 2012 after riding their bikes by Meyers Lake in Evansdale. Hunters found their bodies in a wooded area in December 2012. (MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor)
Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook Morrissey
Elizabeth Collins, left, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey. The two Evansdale cousins disappeared in July 2012. Their bodies were found in a wildlife area by hunters in December 2012.
