Lynch Family Companies to donate 40,000 pounds of pork

WAUCOMA —The Lynch Family Companies announced that it is donating 40,000 pounds of pork loins throughout Iowa last week.

Lynch Family Companies, a collection of family-owned, agriculture-focused organizations headquartered in Waucoma, made food drops at the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines, the HACAP Mobile Food Pantry in Hiawatha and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo on Thursday.

The final donation will be delivered to the Siouxland Food Bank in Sioux City early this week.

Each shipment will contain 10,000 pounds of pork loin, which will be distributed to struggling Iowans to help fill food gaps now that the additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic have ended.

Rising gas prices, reduced unemployment assistance and increased inflation have also driven pantry usage up among both SNAP and non-SNAP qualified people.

“We at Lynch Family Companies believe it’s vital for families to have access to quality protein,” CEO Gary Lynch said. “We have a proud history of giving back through the Lynch Family Foundation, and we are committed to supporting individuals in financial need.”

The donations come as more Iowans seek SNAP help. The Iowa Department of Human Services reports that nearly 300,000 Iowans – roughly 9% of the state’s population – are receiving SNAP benefits in 2022. But the average household benefit of $475 last seen in February has dropped significantly since the added SNAP benefits program ended on April 1, with some families seeing a cut of as much as $230.

“Protein remains the greatest need for Iowans facing food insecurity,” said Food Bank of Iowa President and CEO Michelle Book. “With inflation at its highest rate since 1981, a reduction in food donations, and rising costs for food and freight, Food Bank of Iowa is constantly challenged to source enough lean protein to stock the shelves and freezers of our 700 frontline partners. We are grateful to receive 10,000 pounds of delicious, nutritious Iowa pork from Lynch Family Companies. This generous donation couldn’t have come at a better time. These pork loins will be a welcome addition to family tables across the state.”

