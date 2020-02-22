Lutheran Services in Iowa receives $15,000 grant
Lutheran Services in Iowa receives $15,000 grant

WATERLOO -- Lutheran Services in Iowa recently was awarded $15,000 from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to support LSI’s Family Safety, Risk, and Permanency Services in Black Hawk County.

As a selected provider of FSRP through Iowa’s Department of Human Services, LSI supports families in crisis who are often at risk of abuse or neglect.

Through regular visits with families, LSI staff use a strengths-based approach to keep Iowa families together whenever safely possible.

