Lutheran Services in Iowa receives $10K to help fund juvenile detention services program

Lutheran Services in Iowa

WATERLOO — Lutheran Services in Iowa has received a $10,000 grant from the Pauline Barrett Charitable Foundation to help fund the expansion of its services at the North Iowa Juvenile Detention Services.

LSI’s Trauma Informed Services program provides short term, trauma-informed interventions and mental health assessments to youth detained at the juvenile detention center at 1440 W. Dunkerton Road.

Without these services, many of these youth may go years or their entire lives without addressing past trauma, according to LSI.

“We are very thankful to receive this funding to be able to serve this population. These additional funds allow us to provide short term trauma-informed therapy services to all youth at North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center,” said Amy Davis, statewide manager of clinical services at LSI. “Our licensed therapists will be able to meet with the youth to help them cope with challenges they are facing as well as understand how trauma has impacted their behaviors.”

Counselors work together with youth to develop coping skills to address anxiety, depression and other emotions youth may face in detention. Counselors also help connect these kids with a therapist in their communities after leaving detention.

LSI says about 93% of youth in Iowa detention are indicating they felt safe talking to one of its counselors. At least 88% said they have a better understanding of how their past affects their present emotions and actions.

LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies and impacts thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and immigrant and refugee services. To learn more about the agency, go online to LSIowa.org, or visit Facebook.com/LSI.iowa.

