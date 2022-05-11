Luther College students raise $7,000 for Ukraine

DECORAH - A recent Ride for Ukraine fundraiser, organized by Luther College students, raised $7,000 for the oncology clinic in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine. Funds will also be given to address current gaps in care for people impacted by war, including the internally displaced.

The 75-mile bike ride from Rochester, Minn., to Decorah was made by a group of Luther students and professors. Organizer was Anita Tamang, whose mother works at the Khmelnytskyi oncology clinic.

Tamang organized the event with the help of Souk Sengsaisouk and their faculty advisor, Maryna Nading, who is from Ukraine.

A GoFundMe page will remain active for several weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0