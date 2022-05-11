Luther College students raise $7,000 for Ukraine

DECORAH - A recent Ride for Ukraine fundraiser, organized by Luther College students, raised $7,000 for the oncology clinic in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine. Funds will also be given to address current gaps in care for people impacted by war, including the internally displaced.
The 75-mile bike ride from Rochester, Minn., to Decorah was made by a group of Luther students and professors. Organizer was Anita Tamang, whose mother works at the Khmelnytskyi oncology clinic.
Tamang organized the event with the help of Souk Sengsaisouk and their faculty advisor, Maryna Nading, who is from Ukraine.
A GoFundMe page will remain active for several weeks.
Outdoor living
agio-apricityaddisonchatgroupfirepit.jpg
The Addison Collection from Apricity presents a contemporary look for outdoor entertaining with a mix of deep-seating rockers and a square fire pit that provides the ambience, warmth and light of an adjustable flame to give everyone that just-right glow. The group combines rust-free aluminum frames detailed with all-weather wicker, a porcelain tabletop on the fire pit and tailored Sunbrella cushions for comfortable seating.
INTERNATIONAL CASUAL FURNISHINGS ASSOCIATION PHOTO
091516bp-cvhg-20
CVHG PHOTO
091516bp-cvhg-07
CVHG PHOTO
091516bp-cvhg-13
CVHG PHOTO
101916mp-Eldora-home-24
CVHG PHOTO
071816bp-cvhg-01
.
CVHG PHOTO
091516bp-cvhg-14
CVHG PHOTO
061915bp-cvhg-cabin-09
CVHG PHOTO
071114bp-cvhg-loft-patio
CVHG PHOTO
070313mp-iowa-city-home-3
CVHG PHOTO
pawleysisland-coastalcollectionswing.jpg
As evening settles in and fireflies come out for their illuminated performance, what better place to relax with a loved one than the Coastal Rope Double Swing from Pawleys Island Hammocks? Handmade in the Carolinas, the design can be made special for your porch with your favorite frame color, rope option and headrest pillow. The outdoor swing is assembled without difficulty from 15 pieces using simple tools in about 40 minutes. An Allen wrench is included with each order.
INTERNATIONAL CASUAL FURNISHINGS ASSOCIATION PHOTO
winston-palazzo-fire.jpg
The Palazzo chat set from Winston uniquely blends high function with a bit of drama from the design influence of European architecture illustrated in elegant, gently curving ornamentation. Sculptural arabesque motifs adorn the generous high-back, swivel-tilt lounge chairs, shown with Spectrum Denim cushions. The 44-inch slat-top fire table showcases the matching Night finish. Five-piece group, about $3,999.
INTERNATIONAL CASUAL FURNISHINGS ASSOCIATION PHOTO
outdoorgreatroomco-60readyfinishseethroughfireplace.jpg
Increasing the value of your home can be easily achieved by adding an outdoor fireplace. Imagine enjoying the gentle flames of an upgraded fire feature in your outdoor living space from The Outdoor GreatRoom Company. Crafted of cement boards and steel framing, the surface of this see-through 60″ unit can be designed to match your landscaping or hardscaping. The frames use liquid propane or natural gas installations.
INTERNATIONAL CASUAL FURNISHINGS ASSOCIATION PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.