Luther College names new graduates

DECORAH --The following students received degrees this spring at Luther College: Caleb Burjes, Sarah Hoehns, Emily Lehman; Clare Rolinger; Samuel Schillinger, all of Cedar Falls; and Colin Beck of Denver.
1 of 28
State Track Saturday C 68
Cedar Fall's Trey Campbell crosses the finish line in the 4x100 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell defends against Dowling Catholic's Matt Riedl during a Class 4A state tournament game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Campbell returns to the point guard position for the Tigers this season.
The 2022 Courier Male Athlete of the Year, Trey Campbell, his story in pictures.
1 of 28
State Track Saturday C 68
Cedar Fall's Trey Campbell crosses the finish line in the 4x100 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Friday 5
Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell lands in the sand pit for the long jump during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
030922-4Acedarfalls025.JPG
Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell takes a 3 against Cedar Rapids Prairie during an Iowa Class 4A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
BOBBY METCALF LEE ENTERPRISES
030922-4Acedarfalls022.JPG
Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell is guarded by Cedar Rapids Prairie's Everett Koch during an Iowa Class 4A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
BOBBY METCALF LEE ENTERPRISES
030922-4Acedarfalls014.JPG
Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell takes a 3 against Cedar Rapids Prairie during an Iowa Class 4A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
BOBBY METCALF LEE ENTERPRISES
030922-Trey Campbell
Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell is guarded by Cedar Rapids Prairie's Everett Koch during an Iowa Class 4A state quarterfinal this year at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
BOBBY METCALF LEE ENTERPRISES
BBBall Cedar Falls vs. Marshalltown 5
Cedar Falls senior Trey Campbell takes a jump shot over Marshalltown defenders during the Class 4A substate game at Cedar Falls on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBball Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High 6
Cedar Falls senior Trey Campbell leaps to make a rebound against Iowa City High on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
BBball Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High 8
Cedar Falls senior Trey Campbell looks to make a pass against Iowa City High on Friday at Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
102921-qc-spt-cf-pv ball1.jpg
Cedar Falls receiver Trey Campbell eludes a tackle on a kick return against Pleasant Valley in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium.
BOBBY METCALF
102921-qc-spt-cf-pv ball4.jpg
Cedar Falls receiver Trey Campbell runs past Pleasant Valley linebacker Caden McDermott in a Class 5A first round playoff game Friday at Spartan Stadium.
BOBBY METCALF
101021-spt-cf-2
Cedar Falls wide receiver Trey Campbell fires a pass downfield during the Tigers' game with Dubuque Hempstead Friday at the UNI-Dome.
EILEEN CROTTY
090321-jrn-west-cf-fb-1
Cedar Falls punt returner Trey Campbell avoids Waterloo West's Aidan Perez en route to a 57-yard punt return for touchdown Friday at the UNI-Dome.
Jim Nelson
Drake Relays 4
Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell makes an attempt in the long jump on Thursday during the Drake Relays at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
031121-qc-spt-boys-state-hoops-cedarfalls-032
Johnston's Reid Grant (10) attempts a shot against Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell (4) during the Class 4A semifinals at Wells Fargo Arena Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Des Moines.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
031121-qc-spt-boys-state-hoops-cedarfalls-014
Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell (4) drives to the basket against Johnston during the Class 4A semifinals at Wells Fargo Arena last season in Des Moines.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, QUAD CITY TIMES
031121-qc-spt-boys-state-hoops-cedarfalls-004
Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell (4) drives to the basket against Johnston during the Class 4A semifinals at Wells Fargo Arena Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Des Moines.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
031021-qc-spt-boys-state-hoops-CF-013
Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell (4) goes up for a shot against Dubuque Senior during the Class 4A quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Des Moines.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
031021-qc-spt-boys-state-hoops-CF-002
Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell (4) attempts a 3-pointer against Dubuque Senior's Tyler Schuster (12) during the Class 4A quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Des Moines.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
BBBall Waterloo East vs. Cedar Falls 8
Cedar Falls junior Trey Campbell takes a shot from beyond the arc against Waterloo East on Friday at Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
121120-spt-jr-cf-east-1
Cedar Falls guard Trey Campbell bowls over a Waterloo East defender in a metro boys' basketball game last December at Cedar Falls
JASON RUBIN
102320bp-cf-cr-washington-fb-5
Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell breaks a tackle by Cedar Rapids Washington's KeAndre China to score a touchdown at the UNI-Dome Friday in Cedar Falls.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Cedar Falls-Prairie 2
Prairie's Nick Fetters (30) comes in to tackle Cedar Falls wide receiver Trey Campbell (4) at a high school football game with Cedar Falls at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids on Friday.
Rebecca F. Miller / Cedar Rapids Gazette
CF-West 5
Cedar Falls wide receiver Trey Campbell looks to make a move on Waterloo West defensive back Depree Banks during the first quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Jim Nelson
031220-CedarFalls-004
Cedar Falls sophomore Trey Campbell puts up the ball for two points during Thursday's IHSAA Class 4A game against Ankeny at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
031220-CedarFalls-014
Cedar Falls sophomore Trey Campbell looks to pass the ball inside during Thursday's IHSAA Class 4A game against Ankeny at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
031120-CedarFalls-002
Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell defends against Dowling Catholic's Matt Riedl during a Class 4A state tournament game at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Campbell returns to the point guard position for the Tigers this season.
LEE ENTERPRISES FILE PHOTO
010720ho-cf-prairie-3
Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell passes the ball during the second half of Tuesday's game at Cedar Rapids Prairie.