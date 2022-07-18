 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Luther College names new graduates

  • 0
luther college logo 2022 .jpg

DECORAH --The following students received degrees this spring at Luther College: Caleb Burjes, Sarah Hoehns, Emily Lehman; Clare Rolinger; Samuel Schillinger, all of Cedar Falls; and Colin Beck of Denver.

PHOTOS: Trey Campbell through the years

The 2022 Courier Male Athlete of the Year, Trey Campbell, his story in pictures. 

1 of 28
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

London zoo penguins lay low as UK temperatures soar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News