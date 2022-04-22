Luther College Collegiate Choir to perform Sunday at Cedar Falls High School

CEDAR FALLS -- The Luther College Collegiate Chorale, under the direction of Adrianna Tam, will present a concert at 4 p.m. April 24 at the Cedar Falls High School Auditorium. The performance is open to the public with no charge for admission; a freewill offering will be collected.

Among the performers are Cedar Falls residents Willa Eacret, Emily Lehman and Sam Schillinger. The theme of the choir's performance is "A Place for Us" and includes pieces by Stephen Paulus, Johannes Brahms, Leonard Bernstein and Shawn Kirchner.

Collegiate Chorale is composed of select junior and senior singers. The choir, featuring approximately 75 mixed voices, performs sacred and secular choral works of a variety of periods and styles.

Opening for the choir will be the Cedar Falls High School Choir, directed by Elliott Kranz.

