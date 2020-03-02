DECORAH – At 7:30 p.m. March 14, the Luther College Center Stage Series presents "Seeds," a theatrical reenactment of the tumultuous seven-year battle between a Canadian farmer and the biotech corporation, Monsanto.

"This play is so much more than a documentary drama about a court case," said Kristen Underwood, director of campus programming. "Porte Parole Theatre Company makes it both thrilling and theatrical and we leave the theatre still grappling with big ideas."

The multimedia experience takes the audience into the past to witness both sides of the debate, bringing new perspective to the underlying question, "Who owns life?"

"It's an honor to present this play, and an opportunity I hope everyone will take advantage of. Farming, science and the food we eat should be universal concerns," says Underwood.

The highly creative and talented chefs on the Norse Culinary Team invite you to partake in the Center Stage Dinner Series before the show. The dinners include locally sourced ingredients whenever possible and always feature a multicourse menu to complement the performance. All meals begin at 5:30 p.m. in Peace Dining Room in Dahl Centennial Union, adjacent to the Center for Faith and Life.

Both dinner and show tickets are on sale through Luther's Ticket Office and online at http://www.tickets.luther.edu or tickets@luther.edu or by calling (563) 387-1357.

