Luther College Center Stage Series presents: Neil Berg’s "101 Years of Broadway"

DECORAH – At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, the Luther College Center Stage Series brings Neil Berg’s “101 Years of Broadway” to the Main Hall of the Center for Faith and Life.

Five of Broadway’s finest stars will perform songs from some of the most-loved Broadway musicals, including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Les Miserables.” The show combines the vocals of the cast with the talent of Berg, award-winning composer/lyricist, to create a dramatic and entertaining event that audience members have called “unforgettable” and “a knockout.”

“This show is a gorgeous guided tour of musical theater through the last century, performed by seasoned Broadway stars and backed by live music,” said Kristen Underwood, director of campus programming.

The production does more than highlight Broadway talent, Berg shines a spotlight on local singers as well. Area vocalists can visit www.singingwiththebroadwaystars.com to submit a 90-120 second audition video which will be evaluated prior to the show.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Neil Berg will review the videos, select winners and award prizes ranging from complimentary tickets to actually singing with the cast in that evening’s show,” said Underwood.