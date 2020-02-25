Luther College Center Stage Series presents: Catapult
Luther College Center Stage Series presents: Catapult

Catapult

DECORAH – At 7:30 p.m. March 7, Catapult will perform in the Main Hall of the Center for Faith and Life on the Luther College campus.

As a major hit on America's Got Talent, this shadow-illusion dance troupe uses teamwork and athleticism to transform human bodies into dragons, flowers, elephants, helicopters, works of architecture and vast landscapes to tell inspiring and imaginative stories that captivate audiences across the world.

Show tickets are on sale through Luther's Ticket Office and online at http://www.tickets.luther.edu or tickets@luther.edu or by calling (563) 387-1357.

