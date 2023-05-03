WATERLOO — Lutheran Services in Iowa was recently awarded $2,000 from Teen Trust, the youth philanthropy program of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. This funding will support the trauma-informed services LSI provides to youth detained in the North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Waterloo.
LSI’s trauma-informed services provide short-term, therapeutic interventions and mental health assessments to detained youth. These services promote and improve youth emotional self-regulation, address trauma issues and trauma history, and assess youth mental status and risk for self-harm, all while developing coping skills, and addressing anxiety, depression, and other emotions experienced while in detention.