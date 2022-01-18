 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LSB accepting applications for USDA Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program

  • 0
lincoln savings bank 2022.JPG

Lincoln Savings Bank wants to help eligible borrowers expand meat and poultry processing capacity and finance other food supply chain infrastructure through the USDA Rural Development’s new Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program.

The program will support new investments in infrastructure for food aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storage, transportation, wholesaling, and distribution to increase capacity and create a more resilient, diverse, and secure U.S. food supply chain.

To learn more about the USDA Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program, visit mylsb.com/supply-chain or call (515) 493-8118.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming town picked for nuclear energy reboot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News