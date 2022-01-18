LSB accepting applications for USDA Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program

Lincoln Savings Bank wants to help eligible borrowers expand meat and poultry processing capacity and finance other food supply chain infrastructure through the USDA Rural Development’s new Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program.
The program will support new investments in infrastructure for food aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storage, transportation, wholesaling, and distribution to increase capacity and create a more resilient, diverse, and secure U.S. food supply chain.
To learn more about the USDA Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program, visit mylsb.com/supply-chain or call (515) 493-8118.