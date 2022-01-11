 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lowell Hall of Fame nominations sought

WATERLOO -- The Lowell Elementary Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations

for its Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring alumni who have distinguished themselves in their chosen profession or in community activities.

Nominees must have a post-secondary education. The Hall of Fame is also open to former staff members who have contributed significantly to the school’s reputation.

Nominations are due April 10 at hoflowell@gmail.com, or sent to Hall of Fame Committee-Mimi Coenen, 276 Kenilworth Road, Waterloo, IA, 50701.

