Lowell Elementary Hall of Fame to induct honorees on Tuesday

WATERLOO -- The annual Lowell Elementary Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday during a school assembly at Lowell Elementary School.

Inductees are Gene Luttrell and the late Timothy "Tim" Paul Cole.

Inductees have been nominated by the community and selected by the Hall of Fame Committee for their distinguished and illustrious careers in their chosen profession or in community activities and services.

The Hall of Fame is located in school entry. Pictures of the inductees will hang in the Hall of Fame and names added to a plaque.

The public may attend.

