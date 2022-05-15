 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lowell Elementary Hall of Fame to induct honorees on Tuesday

  • 0
Waterloo schools logo new

WATERLOO -- The annual Lowell Elementary Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday during a school assembly at Lowell Elementary School.

Inductees are Gene Luttrell and the late Timothy "Tim" Paul Cole.

Inductees have been nominated by the community and selected by the Hall of Fame Committee for their distinguished and illustrious careers in their chosen profession or in community activities and services.

The Hall of Fame is located in school entry. Pictures of the inductees will hang in the Hall of Fame and names added to a plaque.

The public may attend.

Architect's depictions of new Waverly elementary schools

Invision Architecture of Waterloo is designing the planned new elementary schools that will be built in Waverly. These are some drawings of the proposed buildings' exteriors along with some of the indoor spaces.

1 of 22
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee shooting on Water Street leaves 17 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News