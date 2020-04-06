Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO — With just 12 confirmed cases so far, Black Hawk County continues to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state, but health officials warn residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.
As of Monday, the county’s infection rate was just 0.009% of the population with no deaths, much lower than most of Northeast Iowa. Neighboring Buchanan County had an infection rate of 0.02%, while Tama County had an infection rate of 0.21%, which health officials attribute to relaxed testing guidelines.
When asked, Sheriff Tony Thompson said he would grade the county’s response at “a solid B to a B-minus.”
“I think we have some small pockets of resistance, and we have some areas that ... certainly (have) room for improvement,” Thompson said at Monday’s briefing at the county Emergency Operations Center.
That resistance wasn’t made any easier by the lack of a statewide — or even countywide — shelter-in-place order, despite Gov. Kim Reynolds expanding restrictions Monday.
“I am of the opinion that, in some ways, telling us the places that cannot be open is different than a shelter-in-place,” Thompson said. “The governor continues to curtail options, but there obviously are still a lot of businesses that are open.”
Thompson said the governor’s proclamation is “enforceable.” Reynolds noted Monday officers can charge offenders with a simple misdemeanor.
But Thompson said a shelter-in-place “makes it very clear” about expectations.
Schools’ options
Superintendents from Waterloo and Hudson public schools are deciding whether to offer voluntary enrichment programs, required classes that count toward credit, or a mixture of both. The deadline to submit plans to the Iowa Department of Education is Friday.
“We will move forward with voluntary continuous learning, and then looking at whether we will be able to move into required at some point,” said Waterloo Superintendent Jane Lindaman. “But right now, we just need some time to gear up.”
Hudson Superintendent Tony Voss said his district is in the same boat.
“Part of our deliberative conversations right now were to consider how feasible it would be to launch such a rigorous, comprehensive and accessible academic program in such a short time frame without overloading our teachers, students or parents,” Voss said.
Masks recommended
Echoing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Black Hawk County Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye on Monday urged anyone going out to don a cloth face mask.
“I ask the community to please wear cloth face coverings in public places where social distancing measures are difficult, such as the grocery stores and pharmacies,” she said. That should prevent asymptomatic carriers of the virus from spreading it.
Masks can be made “quickly and inexpensively” from a t-shirt, bandanna or hand towel and two rubber bands. A video showing a simple, no-sew option is available at blackhawkcovid19.com.
But scarce N95 masks should be reserved for health care workers.
PPE shipments
The county received another three pallets of personal protective equipment for medical workers Saturday, with the majority of it going to MercyOne and UnityPoint hospitals.
MercyOne officials said Thursday they were particularly short on gowns. Thompson said the most recent shipment provided them about 1,000 gowns.
Long-term care facilities, clinics and home health care aides will get the bulk of the latest shipment. Thompson said first responders wouldn’t get much this time around.
The county will put in another request Tuesday, he said, noting guidance from the CDC has changed to account for the widespread nature of the virus. “It’s now every patient that you engage. And so those masks, those gloves, those gowns, we burn through a lot more quickly now.”
Jail half-full
Thompson said the jail, with 272 beds, is down to 145 inmates — about 53% capacity — now only holding the “worst of the worst.”
“That population is a little more difficult to manage, but we’ve got a lot of room” for social distancing, he said.
Jail workers are completing projects like redoing floors and painting, but expect a rush when the courts return to normal.
“The question’s going to be, when this is all over, what kind of shape we’re going to be in,” he said.
