Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

“I ask the community to please wear cloth face coverings in public places where social distancing measures are difficult, such as the grocery stores and pharmacies,” she said. That should prevent asymptomatic carriers of the virus from spreading it.

Masks can be made “quickly and inexpensively” from a t-shirt, bandanna or hand towel and two rubber bands. A video showing a simple, no-sew option is available at blackhawkcovid19.com.

But scarce N95 masks should be reserved for health care workers.

PPE shipments

The county received another three pallets of personal protective equipment for medical workers Saturday, with the majority of it going to MercyOne and UnityPoint hospitals.

MercyOne officials said Thursday they were particularly short on gowns. Thompson said the most recent shipment provided them about 1,000 gowns.

Long-term care facilities, clinics and home health care aides will get the bulk of the latest shipment. Thompson said first responders wouldn’t get much this time around.