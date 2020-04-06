Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County; sheriff still wants shelter-in-place

But Thompson said a shelter-in-place "makes it very clear" about expectations.

Schools' options

Superintendents from Waterloo and Hudson public schools are deciding whether to offer voluntary enrichment programs, required classes that count toward credit, or a mixture of both. The deadline to submit plans to the Iowa Department of Education is Friday.

"We will move forward with voluntary continuous learning, and then looking at whether we will be able to move into required at some point," said Waterloo Superintendent Jane Lindaman. "But right now, we just need some time to gear up."

Hudson Superintendent Tony Voss said his district is in the same boat.

"Part of our deliberative conversations right now were to consider how feasible it would be to launch such a rigorous, comprehensive and accessible academic program in such a short time frame without overloading our teachers, students or parents," Voss said.

Masks recommended

Echoing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Black Hawk County Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye on Monday urged anyone going out to don a cloth face mask.