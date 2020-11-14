Love Your Selfie: Interactive studio to launch in downtown Cedar Falls

“We wanted to bring the Snapchat filters to life,” Jordan-Boeckman said.

They call themselves the perfect match when it comes to collaboration.

“We both bring different talents and backgrounds to the table,” Jordan-Burg said. “Her strengths balance my weaknesses and vice versa.”

Both say their creativity and experience is essential for their joint venture as each of them already own and operate a business. Jordan-Burg, a 2000 Waterloo Columbus High School graduate, is a real estate broker with Jordan Real Estate, and Jordan-Boeckman, a 2009 Waterloo West High graduate, runs BB Boutique on Kimball Avenue in Waterloo. Jordan plans to relocate her store next to The Selfie Exhibit.

For those who are not “selfie-minded,” as they say, or unsure why one would spend such time and energy taking photos of themselves with their phone, the new space can be somewhat hard to understand at first. “But as soon as they walk in, they will feel the positive and exciting atmosphere and hopefully want to join in the fun,” Jordan-Boeckman said.