Love Your Selfie: Interactive studio to launch in downtown Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – A complementary pair of Cedar Valley entrepreneurs are launching the area’s first interactive business where customers are the main attraction.
It’s called The Selfie Exhibit. Family and friends will be able to walk in or schedule online a self-guided tour with more than 20 interactive “selfie” photo opportunities. Professional lighting and props will help create the look and feel of a small getaway in each booth and background.
“It’s meant to be something very positive and enlightening. We want customers to have big smiles on their faces from the time they walk in the door and hear the music until they leave,” said Annie Jordan-Boeckman, who is preparing to open the store on the Cedar Falls Parkade with her sister Gina Jordan-Burg.
They hope to have the store up and running before the city’s Holiday Hoopla festivities, which are held annually on the day after Thanksgiving.
The idea of a selfie studio was produced from the desire for a family-friendly experience in the Cedar Valley that provides entertainment year round.
Jordan-Burg said her 14-year-old daughter and her friends spend a lot of time on their phones taking selfies and sending them to each other. The popular social media app Snapchat offers a series of “filters” that add backgrounds and props or distort faces in various ways.
“We wanted to bring the Snapchat filters to life,” Jordan-Boeckman said.
They call themselves the perfect match when it comes to collaboration.
“We both bring different talents and backgrounds to the table,” Jordan-Burg said. “Her strengths balance my weaknesses and vice versa.”
Both say their creativity and experience is essential for their joint venture as each of them already own and operate a business. Jordan-Burg, a 2000 Waterloo Columbus High School graduate, is a real estate broker with Jordan Real Estate, and Jordan-Boeckman, a 2009 Waterloo West High graduate, runs BB Boutique on Kimball Avenue in Waterloo. Jordan plans to relocate her store next to The Selfie Exhibit.
For those who are not “selfie-minded,” as they say, or unsure why one would spend such time and energy taking photos of themselves with their phone, the new space can be somewhat hard to understand at first. “But as soon as they walk in, they will feel the positive and exciting atmosphere and hopefully want to join in the fun,” Jordan-Boeckman said.
The sisters have spent hours brainstorming selfie background scenes which will rotate monthly. Some will be holiday themed, including “winter wonderland” and “riding in Santa’s sleigh,” and some will be funny, incorporating emojis and memes. Visually pleasing backgrounds, graffiti and an upside-down room are just a few of the scenes customers can plan for.
“I wake up and write down ideas every morning,” Jordan-Burg said. “And my 14-year-old is constantly coming up with new ideas.”
The store will open at 205 Main St., the former location of St. Vincent de Paul.
“It’s very beautiful and timeless with a vintage feel,” Jordan said of the recently restored ceilings and exposed brick walls.
The Selfie Exhibit will be open for walk-in traffic or reservations. The space can also be rented for private events, teambuilding exercises and celebrations.
Hours will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays, when customers can bring their pets.
Tickets can be purchased online or in person and will cost $19 for adults per hour, $14 for ages 12 and younger, and free for ages 2 and younger.
For more information, go to theselfieexhibit.com or find The Selfie Exhibit on Facebook.
