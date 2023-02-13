CEDAR FALLS — There’s a murderous slant to the eternal lover’s triangle in the Cedar Falls Community Theatre’s quirky comedy, “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s.”

Arlene and her lover, Mitchell, attempt to murder her husband, Paul. Then Arlene discovers Mitchell has been unfaithful and conspires with her husband to kill her lover. Finally, Paul and Mitchell decide to rid themselves of Arlene.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Feb. 24-25 as well as 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 26 at the Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St.

“The characters have wild plans that don’t work out the way they think they will. They’re just not very talented at murder and things spiral out of control. This comedy is a bumbling, twisting and turning love story,” said Director Michelle Rathe.

The small cast features Kristie Conditt, Christopher Klein and Grant Tracey.

“I like the idea of casting seasoned, older actors and playing with the concept of ‘who am I, what makes me attractive’ as we grow older, and the concept of ‘finding myself.’ And I was curious if you can take a comedy from the 1970s, with so many ideas and views and jokes that are so different from today, and still find meaning and humor.”

Farces are often “so surface that you can’t see beyond the ridiculous,” Rathe explained. These veteran actors bring depth to their characters “so that people can still relate to them in some way, even when the characters are making all these mistakes.”

“Murder at the Howard Johnson’s” is a 1979 comedy by playwrights Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick. It opened on Broadway and closed after three days and a total of five performances. Although it wasn’t a Broadway hit, the comedy has been a staple in community theater.

Bobrick, an award-winning and Emmy-nominated TV writer, wrote 40 plays in his lengthy career. Clark and Bobrick also co-wrote “Norman, Is That You,” “Wally’s Café” and “No Hard Feelings.” Clark co-wrote “High Anxiety,” “Silent Movie” and “Life Stinks” with Mel Brooks, and “Revenge of the Pink Panther,” as well as writing for numerous TV shows.

Rathe, a veteran actress who has directed several productions for Cedar Falls Community Theatre, describes herself as “lucky. I want to learn and play with the craft and help actors take risks and be vulnerable. It’s fun watching them grow. A lot of work goes into creating a comedy, and I love when the actors start to have fun on stage and really get into their characters,” she explained.

Molly Magill is serving as assistant director. Costumes are by Liane Nichols and Christine Dornbusch. Greg Holt, new executive director for CFCT and the Oster Regent Theatre, designed the set, and Thomas White is the technical designer.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students, available at the Oster Regent box office, online at www.mycfct.org, or by calling (319) 277-5283.

