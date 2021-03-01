Love in the time of COVID: Teens in unhealthy relationships on the rise

WATERLOO — Accusing you of things you didn’t do. Not wanting you to spend time with your own family. Constantly texting you to find out what you’re up to. Telling you what to do, or even what to wear.
All of those are warning signs you might be in an unhealthy relationship — and they’re all red flags that teenagers in particular should watch out for, said Lisa Ambrose, CEO at Amani Community Services in Waterloo.
“We see a lot of females being stalked by their boyfriends, or technology abuse — texting, threatening to send pictures ... when they break up,” Ambrose said. “Now, things are not looking like it was in the beginning.”
That’s especially true for the Black women Amani serves: Ambrose said they experience domestic abuse at a rate four times higher than white women.
But because kids normalize what they see — plus face cultural stigma about talking about those things — they’re also less likely to know they’re in an unhealthy relationship, let alone seek help.
“We’re trying to do a better job with our teens and healthy relationships, and what that looks like,” Ambrose said.
High school students trying out what their first romantic relationships look like is a normal part of adolescence. What’s changed is they’ve had to navigate those issues while also dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and things like virtual education, which has disrupted some of the in-school support available.
That includes Success Street, located in both Waterloo high schools as well as George Washington Carver Middle School and serves students from around the Cedar Valley, said Success Street manager Joni Spencer.
“Now that students are back on site, our numbers have completely increased,” Spencer said. “What’s great about the school-based health centers is they may be coming for mental health counseling, but that counselor is going to screen for healthy relationships.”
Providers from Amani, Riverview Center or Waypoint Services then come to the school to meet with the teens, a crucial component when a student may not have a trusted adult to talk to or reliable transportation. It’s also valuable from the school’s standpoint of keeping them on track to graduate.
“When you have dating violence on your mind, or an unhealthy relationship on your mind, you’re sitting in a classroom ... you’re not learning as well as you could if you’ve got all that on your mind,” Spencer said.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican who represents Iowa’s 1st District, joined a bipartisan coalition in co-sponsoring a House resolution designating February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month last week. The resolution has not yet passed.
“I’m trying to raise two young boys into great men, and we’re having lots of conversations about respect,” Hinson said of her sons. “This is about our next generation, and making sure our young people don’t get into trouble and find themselves in an unhealthy situation.”
Besides the resolution, a largely symbolic measure, Hinson said she thought Congress should be “looking at what programs are out there” that can help, pointing to CDC stats showing 1 in 11 high school girls and 1 in 15 high school boys have experienced physical dating violence in the U.S. She noted that number had been increasing.
“I see this as a public health issue: How can we be working with our public health departments to make sure we’re taking care of our youngest generation?” Hinson said.
Advocates say putting money into programs like theirs can help.
“To have someone to talk to, and have those positions paid for, whether it’s federal funding or state funding — that’s going to alleviate that,” Spencer said. “If you want to invest in something, invest early, and make sure those services and resources are available.”