Love in the time of COVID: Teens in unhealthy relationships on the rise

WATERLOO — Accusing you of things you didn’t do. Not wanting you to spend time with your own family. Constantly texting you to find out what you’re up to. Telling you what to do, or even what to wear.

All of those are warning signs you might be in an unhealthy relationship — and they’re all red flags that teenagers in particular should watch out for, said Lisa Ambrose, CEO at Amani Community Services in Waterloo.

“We see a lot of females being stalked by their boyfriends, or technology abuse — texting, threatening to send pictures ... when they break up,” Ambrose said. “Now, things are not looking like it was in the beginning.”

That’s especially true for the Black women Amani serves: Ambrose said they experience domestic abuse at a rate four times higher than white women.

But because kids normalize what they see — plus face cultural stigma about talking about those things — they’re also less likely to know they’re in an unhealthy relationship, let alone seek help.

“We’re trying to do a better job with our teens and healthy relationships, and what that looks like,” Ambrose said.