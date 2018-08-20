WATERLOO — A new marriage blossomed among friends on Saturday at The Rose of Waterloo.
Cedric Holmes, maintenance director at the assisted living facility, married his longtime fiance, Brigette Moritz. Honored guests included the residents there.
For eight years, Holmes has been a fixer of things at The Rose. During that time, he’s developed a special bond with residents there.
“I don’t have much family here,” said Holmes, a 46-year-old native of Gulfport, Miss. “We were going to go down to the justice of the peace, but I decided these people are my family and I wanted them to be a part of it. I wanted them to be able to celebrate something really special with me.”
So Holmes and his fiancé planned a garden wedding at The Rose, inviting all 64 residents there.
“I thought it was a great idea,” said a teary-eyed Moritz a half hour before the ceremony.
Residents had been abuzz with news of a wedding for several weeks, said Linda Farina, a Rose health care aide. Farina began ushering residents to the garden nearly an hour before the ceremony, making sure everyone had a comfortable seat and a good view. A wedding at The Rose is a first, she said.
“We’ve never had anything like this here before,” said resident Ruth Berry. “It really boosts your spirits.”
Residents were pleased as punch to share Holmes’ special day.
Sylvester Simmons, a retired church elder, has lived at The Rose for five years. During the workday, sometimes he and Holmes meet for a brief prayer. Holmes is special, Simmons said.
“He’s all over this place. If they didn’t have him this place would be lost,” he noted.
Holmes asked Simmons to give a Scripture reading during the ceremony. Simmons was happy to oblige.
“He’s an honorable man doing an honorable thing. God is pleased with marriage,” Simmons said.
Timing for the day was key. Holmes set the ceremony for 6 p.m. so as not to interfere with residents’ 5 p.m. dinner hour. Afterward, a reception for all was held in the facility’s dining hall.
Resident Ella Mae Merkel spent the day getting ready for the affair. Dolled up in a black lace dress and pearls, hair and makeup done to perfection, she leaned in to hug the groom before taking her seat in the garden.
“You look so handsome,” she told him.
“Thank you,” he replied. “And you look beautiful.”
Vanessa Houston, friend of the couple, wasn’t surprised Holmes chose his workplace as his wedding venue.
“He would do anything for them,” she said of The Rose residents. “They really love him.”
Holmes’ mother died seven years ago. Residents at The Rose have helped fill the void, he said.
“They stepped up and have been a part of my life,” he said. “I get good advice from them.”
Lately, much of that advice has been about marriage. Martha Moore’s husband Tom died in 2013. The couple had been married for more than 50 years. She felt plenty qualified to offer Holmes some words of wisdom.
“As long as you love each other, that’s best. Like the Bible says, as long as you live let nothing separate you,” she said. “You have to take the bitter with the sweet.”
Berry offered similar advice.
“You take everything that comes along together. You have to attack it together.”
Holmes said he’s blessed to have come into his extended family at The Rose, and is grateful to have their love in return.
“It really touches me when I hear that,” he said. “I give them my all when I’m here.”
