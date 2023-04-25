WATERLOO — The miracle in “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” isn’t that Edward is a china rabbit. It’s the message that the power of love can heal even the most breakable heart.

The new Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production opening Friday on the Hope Martin Theatre stage is based on the acclaimed novel by Kate DiCamillo.

“It’s a beautiful story,” said Anita Ross, executive director of the Waterloo Community Playhouse and BHCT. The link between novel and play is strong, she explained. “The pages of a book are brought to life on stage. That something can start out in two dimensions and we make it three-dimensional appeals to us creatively.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and May 5 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and May 6. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children, available at the WCP box office at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.; online at wcpbhct.org; or by calling (319) 291-4494. The May 5 performance is “pay what you can” night.

In the story, the china rabbit is owned by a little girl who adores him and dresses him up in fine clothes. Edward is self-satisfied, cold and proud – a rabbit that loves and cares only about himself. Then one day, he is separated from his girl and finds himself thrust into an adventure.

Set in the early 20th century, Ross said the timeless tale has a distinct storytelling element which audiences will appreciate. Edward’s journey takes him from a fishermen’s net to a garbage heap and then a hoboes’ camp and, later, the bedside of a sick child. He listens to each.

“The china rabbit is personified in the story,” she explained, meaning that the china rabbit takes on human qualities and characteristics. He hears about the lives and dreams of each owner as he is passed along. “We follow his trials, travails and tribulations and how he grows and learns about life as he goes. It’s very much the human journey, that even if you get lost or broken, you can learn to love again and come out on top.”

There are nine cast members, three adults and six children. Kara Oberheu plays the child, while several cast members play the china bunny.

“We needed to have several bunnies for the story to work, with the story going through several seasons and over several months,” said Ross. “A friend of mine works at the University of Wisconsin, so we were able to rent the bunny costumes.”

Costumer Jana Fairbanks has constructed “really lovely and muted” human costumes which help carry the story, said Ross.

Other actors in the show are Sue Card, Nicholas Kane, Emily Obermeier, Andrew Cusmano, Gabriel Vernoy, Myles Jungen, Maddison Younger and Linelle Roelofse.

“It’s a great cast. We have some newcomers on stage, so it’s a nice mix of veterans and performers making their debuts. Everyone is working really hard,” Ross noted.

Guest director is Sam Card, WCP/BHCT veteran who received his theater degree in 2015 from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. He made his BCHT directorial debut in 2022 at the helm of “Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt.”

He jumped the chance to direct “Edward Tulane,” he said. “I read the book and the play at about the same time, and the play is a faithful adaptation of the book. It pulls it off the page and into the script, which I really like.

“The story itself is so appealing. In its simplest form, it’s about learning what it means to love and the humanity of loving. At the beginning, Edward is vain and full of himself and doesn’t appreciate the little girl who loves him. He learns what it means to lose love, but find it too. At the end, Edward has a fuller picture of love, that love is hard and hopeful and many things, but it’s worth experiencing,” Card explained.

The stage set will be enhanced by a series of creative projections that serve to heighten the story, as well as drive it forward, Ross explained. Other technical aspects, including lighting, will be used to enhance the production’s storytelling.

“There’s a lot going on stage and, at the same time, it becomes very adaptable for where we are in the story,” she said. Original music will underscore the production, “driving the tension in each scene and elevate the nuance.”

Ross added, “’Edward Tulane’ is very evocative for people of all ages. It lives in the BHCT world, but it is really heartwarming and suitable for everyone.”

