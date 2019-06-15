WATERLOO -- Endurance marked Friday's Relay for Life event. -- endurance through laps and life as hundreds of survivors, caregivers, family and supporters gathered at Hawkeye Community College.
"The race is not for the swift or the battle to the strong, but for those who endure," said the Rev. Quovadis "Q" Mashall during the Relay for Life celebration ceremony, quoting the Bible. "As long as we're willing to pass the baton the race won't end."
Relay For Life is the primary fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. All of the money raised goes toward funds to provide cancer education, advocacy, research and services for cancer patients and their families, said Lisa Kremer, Waterloo Relay For Life co-lead and volunteer. Relay for Life has raised around $100,000 in Waterloo.
Kim Bindel, honorary cancer survivor, and Kathy Hoth, honorary cancer caregiver, gave powerful and emotional speeches prior to the survivor walk, recounting their own battles fought against cancer. Both left several in the crowd with tears in their eyes.
Bindel, a radio personality on Life 101.9, is five years cancer free, but lost her mom, who was her caregiver, to cancer two months ago.
"There's a plan and it's in place, and there are days you just don't feel there is a plan," Bindel said, choking back tears. "We fight and we kick cancer. We kick cancer and we love each other."
Bindel remembers sitting in waiting rooms with people who were going through the same things and talking about life and love with other cancer patients "about what happens if this doesn't go the way we hope it will go."
"I am grateful. I can't even believe I get stand here because I know so many of you who are here today because you're loved ones fought the good fight and their healing came in a different way," she said.
Hoth spoke through tears as she talked about her journey as a caregiver to her sister and husband. Her sister died in 2006 from cancer.
"It's been a long journey, but my husband is cancer free, but he struggles with the side effects daily," Hoth said.
You have free articles remaining.
After Hoth and Bindel spoke, Junior ROTC students held a colors ceremony and helped lead the survivor-caregiver walk.
"It overwhelms you to see the amount of people who are out here, cancer survivors who have come back again and again," Kremer said. "It's a lot of powerful emotions going on for many people during the survivor laps."
The survivors all wore purple shirts and at 6:30 p.m. they began their walk.
Julie Jewell is a two-time cancer survivor and held a photo of Tom Kastli as she walke. Kastli, a 36-year cancer survivor, couldn't be there because he was recovering from surgery.
"Its amazing to see the other survivors showing and taking the lap," Jewell said. "It's important to see other survivors."
Jewell was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2011, and with breast cancer three years ago. She wants to make sure other women check themselves.
Relay for Life began about 30 years ago and has been held in Black Hawk County for almost 25 years. The event is held across the country and all around Iowa.
"The Black Hawk County Relay is one the top Relays in Iowa, as a Relay for Life event," Kremer said.
Added Jewell: "It's overwhelming that there are so many people who love you, who don't even know you."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.