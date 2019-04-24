WATERLOO — Deb Berry had been volunteering at local radio station KBBG for about six months in 1995 when she “got bored,” she said. She asked founder and president Jimmie Porter about taking on more duties.
His response? “Talk to Lou” — his wife and the fundraiser whose hard work helped the station thrive for nearly 40 years, Lou Porter.
“I remember she was always on the go, just never sitting still, just a go-getter from way back,” Berry said. “She was always focused and determined to complete the task she was working on and always looking ahead.”
Berry would go on to become Lou Porter’s assistant development director and later president of the station — a credit, she said, to her longtime mentor.
“When people think of KBBG, naturally they know Jimmie Porter, but they also have to think about (Lou),” she said. “Her reputation (was) for broadening the base of support and really being a true representative of the station. ... She really loved the station and really worked hard on behalf of the station.”
Porter, who retired from the station in 2014 as president and CEO and moved to Tennessee to live with a daughter, died Sunday in Mt. Juliet, Tenn. She was 83.
Founded in 1977 by Jimmie Porter, Afro-American Community Broadcasting Inc. — broadcasting as KBBG-FM 88.1 — went on the air July 26, 1978, broadcasting from a house on Cottage Street on Waterloo’s north end just blocks from the station’s current headquarters at Newell and Mobile streets.
Porter told The Courier in 2014 she was skeptical, though intrigued, about creating such a station in majority-white Waterloo, especially arriving as she did from Washington. D.C..
“When I first heard a black man in Waterloo ... was trying to start a radio station, I thought he was crazy,” Porter said. “It wasn’t even five minutes in speaking with him for the first time that I caught the vision and believed in him.”
She said in a 2010 Courier article she bought in because of the cause of advocating for Waterloo’s forgotten black residents.
“We have a group of people who have been excluded for all of their lives in almost everything,” she said. “Now we’re trying, not only to give voice to the African-American community, but to make sure that every voice could be heard.”
Lou and Jimmie were married Sept. 2, 1989, and ran the station according to their strengths: Jimmie had the vision, while Lou had the skills to raise funds in diverse places.
“He was a stabilizer, a workhorse,” Berry said. “She was more in the broader community, meeting with bankers — establishing those relationships in the white community.”
The station wouldn’t have worked without both of them, according to the late Louis Beecher, who helped KBBG get its federal broadcasting license.
“They took that station from a rundown house and a piece of second-hand antenna and equipment, and made it into what it is today,” Beecher said in a 2007 Courier article after Jimmie Porter’s death at age 76. “And that’s Lou and Jimmie.”
On the occasion of the station’s 25th anniversary, Lou professed amazement the station not only got off the ground, but survived and thrived.
“What’s amazing now is we have a generation of listeners growing up who don’t know what it was like before there was black radio in Iowa,” Porter said in a 2002 Courier article. “We now have a certain credibility in the community. People know we will try to get all sides of an issue and they can voice their own opinions. The community values the station as important to their everyday lives.”
Lou was acknowledged over the years with awards like the History Maker award from the African-American Museum of Iowa in Cedar Rapids and a Radio One Pinnacle Award for Outstanding Urban Radio Broadcasting.
After her retirement, The Courier published an editorial singing the praises of the station and the Porters, saying KBBG was a significant player in Waterloo’s history, providing African-Americans with a voice and bridging the racial divide.
“The hard work by the Porters and their staff over the years has made KBBG a prized asset in the community, and we hope to retain that asset well into the future,” the 2014 editorial said. “We thank Lou Porter for that passion.”
In a Courier article on her retirement, Porter stressed the hard work would have to continue.
“This station should be here after we’re gone and for the generation coming on,” Porter said. “That is how we started out — ‘Communicate to Educate.’ We wanted to be able to put the kind of programming out there that would help people — give them the information so they could empower themselves. It needs long-term (financial) support. It needs short-term help of other kinds.”
Berry plans to carry on that work — and perhaps mentor a protege or two of her own, just like Lou Porter did for her.
“She was a great influence and had a great impact on my life,” Berry said. “I would not be who I am today if not for her. I’m just very grateful that I shared space with her on this earth, and I just want to do the same (for) another young person as enthusiastic as I was.”
A wake will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, 400 South St. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Community Southern Baptist Church, 522 Anthony St. Both are open to the public.
